Determining the sex of ants is no easy task

Ants are everywhere – in our backyards, our kitchens, and even our picnics. But have you ever wondered how these tiny creatures determine their sex? It’s not as simple as you might think.

A recent discovery by scientists in Mainz and Lausanne has unveiled a fascinating new piece of this puzzle, and it involves a rather unexpected player: a “noncoding” gene.

Different path to ant sex determination

In humans, biological sex is determined by the inheritance of specific sex chromosomes.

Individuals with two X chromosomes typically develop as females, while those with one X and one Y chromosome typically develop as males. This system of sex determination relies on the presence or absence of the Y chromosome.

Insects like ants, bees, and wasps employ a distinct mechanism for sex determination called haplodiploidy.

In this system, rather than sex chromosomes, the number of chromosome sets an individual possesses determines their sex.

Males develop from unfertilized eggs and therefore inherit only one set of chromosomes from their mother (haploid).

Females, on the other hand, develop from fertilized eggs and inherit two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent (diploid).

Molecular processes involved

While the basic principle of haplodiploidy is understood, scientists have long been interested in uncovering the specific molecular processes that trigger the development of a male or female organism from a haploid or diploid egg.

To investigate this further, researchers turned their attention to an unusual phenomenon observed in Argentine ants: the occurrence of diploid males. These males, typically infertile, arise from fertilized eggs due to a genetic anomaly.

By studying these diploid males, scientists hoped to gain insights into the underlying genetic mechanisms responsible for sex determination in these insects.

Genetic oddity that cracked the code

“This allowed us to compare the two sets of chromosomes present in females and diploid males, which differ from their haploid counterparts that possess only one set of chromosomes,” explains Dr. Qiaowei Pan, a scientist at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz and the University of Lausanne.

By analyzing the genetic makeup of these ants, the researchers found a striking difference in a small region of the genome.

“We were able to identify seven differing versions in a 5,000 base pair region of the genome,” says Dr. Pan. “All the females had two different versions of this region while all the diploid males had the same alleles twice. Thus, this genomic location is fundamental to determining sex in this ant.”

Unexpected hero in ant sex determinism

This discovery was groundbreaking, but what really surprised the scientists was the nature of this sex-determining region.

Unlike a similar finding in honeybees, where a protein-coding gene is responsible, the researchers found something completely different in ants.

“To our surprise, we found that the sex-determining gene site in ants does not encode a protein,” says Dr. Pan. “In other words, it does not contain the information required to make a protein. This is called a noncoding RNA gene.”

RNA’s starring role

Noncoding RNA genes produce RNA molecules that don’t translate into proteins, yet they play crucial roles in many biological processes. In this case, the amount of RNA produced from this noncoding gene seems to be the key.

“The level of RNA expression of this gene is higher in females who carry two versions of the sex-determining region than it is in diploid males with two identical copies of the region,” explains Dr. Pan.

When the researchers experimentally switched off this gene in female embryos, they developed into males, confirming its pivotal role.

Solving the puzzle

Although the identification of a noncoding RNA gene responsible for sex determination in Argentine ants is a significant breakthrough, it raises further questions that require investigation.

Researchers are keen to understand why the presence of two different versions (alleles) of this gene results in increased RNA expression compared to when two identical alleles are present. This could involve complex regulatory mechanisms at the genetic or epigenetic level.

Additionally, the precise molecular pathways through which this RNA molecule influences the development of male or female traits remain unclear.

It is possible that this RNA interacts with other genes or proteins, initiating cascades of events that ultimately lead to the differentiation of sexual characteristics.

Ant sex determinism needs more research

In summary, understanding these mechanisms would provide valuable insights into the intricate processes governing sex determination and development in ants.

The quest to answer these questions continues, highlighting the vastness of the natural world and the complexity of its biological processes.

This discovery serves as a reminder that even seemingly simple organisms like ants possess intricate genetic mechanisms that are far from fully understood.

So, the next time you encounter an ant, consider that its sex isn’t determined by a simple genetic switch like the X and Y chromosomes in humans.

Instead, it is orchestrated by a noncoding RNA gene that acts as a conductor, directing a complex symphony of genetic activity.

This intricate pattern of gene expression ensures the proper balance of males and females within the colony, ultimately contributing to the survival and propagation of the species.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

