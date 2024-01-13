Dietary restriction slows brain aging and increases lifespan

Scientists at the Buck Institute have made a breakthrough discovery in the field of cognitive health and brain aging. The study was focused on the role of dietary restriction in slowing cognitive decline and extending the lifespan.

The role of OXR1

The experts identified a neuron-specific response mediated by a gene called OXR1, which is enhanced by strategies like intermittent fasting and low-calorie diets.

“When people restrict the amount of food that they eat, they typically think it might affect their digestive tract or fat buildup, but not necessarily about how it affects the brain,” said study first author Dr. Kenneth Wilson. “As it turns out, this is a gene that is important in the brain.”

The neuroprotection of dietary restriction

The research, conducted using fruit flies and human cells, has revealed how dietary restriction delays aging and slows the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

“We found a neuron-specific response that mediates the neuroprotection of dietary restriction,” said Professor Pankaj Kapahi. “Strategies such as intermittent fasting or caloric restriction, which limit nutrients, may enhance levels of this gene to mediate its protective effects.”

“The gene is an important brain resilience factor protecting against aging and neurological diseases,” added Professor Lisa Ellerby.

Focus of the study

While the Buck team had previously established that lifespan and healthspan can be improved with dietary restriction, they found a lot of variability in response to reduced calories across individuals and different tissues. The current study was initiated to investigate the reasons for this variability.

The experts scanned about 200 strains of flies with varying genetic backgrounds and diets. They identified five genes, including two with human genetic counterparts, significantly influencing longevity under dietary restriction.

Thorough investigation

Focusing on the “mustard” (mtd) gene in fruit flies and its human equivalent, OXR1, the researchers explored its role in protecting cells from oxidative damage. The loss of OXR1 in humans leads to severe neurological defects and early death, while its excess in mice enhances survival in ALS models.

The connection between brain aging, neurodegeneration, and lifespan was further investigated through in-depth tests.

Key findings

OXR1 was found to impact the retromer complex, which is crucial for recycling cellular proteins and lipids and maintaining neurons. This pathway is vital in protecting neurons under nutrient limitations, as confirmed by the team’s findings.

“The retromer is an important mechanism in neurons because it determines the fate of all proteins that are brought into the cell,” said Wilson.

The researchers found that mtd/OXR1 preserves retromer function and is necessary for the healthy brain aging and extended lifespan associated with dietary restriction.

Study implications

The team also found that boosting mtd in flies caused them to live longer, leading researchers to speculate that in humans excess expression of OXR1 might help extend lifespan. “Our next step is to identify specific compounds that increase the levels of OXR1 during aging to delay brain aging,” said Ellerby.

“Hopefully from this we can get more of an idea of why our brains degenerate in the first place,” said Wilson. “Diet impacts all the processes in your body. I think this work supports efforts to follow a healthy diet, because what you eat is going to affect more than you know.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—-

