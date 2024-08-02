Dips can more than double the calories of your favorite snack

Picture this: you’re settled in for movie night, a bag of your favorite salty snack in one hand and a tub of creamy, flavorful dip in the other.

It’s the perfect combo, right? But, before you dip that chip, a novel study urges you to reconsider.

Officially unveiled in the November issue of Food Quality and Preference, an intriguing study delved into American snacking habits, specifically how the addition of dip impacts our calorie intake.

The research was conducted at the Sensory Evaluation Center, part of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Penn State University, which combines expertise in food science and sensory evaluation.

Dipping into the study

Madeline Harper, a recent Penn State graduate with a master’s degree in food science, led the study. Overall, 46 adult participants were assessed during two visits to the center.

The individuals were served 70 grams of ranch-flavored chips, with or without about a third of a cup of ranch dip, and invited to eat as much as they pleased. What the researchers discovered might make you ditch the dip altogether.

The salty snack seduction

The study documented that when dip was introduced to the snack equation, people consumed significantly more calories – 77% more to be precise.

The participants chowed down on the same amount of chips, but the addition of the dip led to a sneakily increased caloric intake.

John Hayes is the director of the Penn State Sensory Evaluation Center and a professor of food science.

“The most striking findings of our study is that people didn’t eat fewer chips when dip was available – they ate the same amount of chips, plus the dip,” said Professor Hayes.

“This lack of compensation means that adding dip to chips can substantially increase overall energy intake without people realizing it.”

Bigger bite, bigger problem

Harper suggests that the inclusion of the dip leads to a larger bite, thus allowing participants to eat more without necessarily increasing the rate at which they ate.

In each eating session, participants consumed an average of 345 calories with the chip-dip combo, as opposed to 195 calories with the chips alone.

Despite being a significant source of energy in our diets, snacking remains understudied, particularly when it comes to how extras like dips influence our intake. The study at Penn State marks a crucial step towards understanding this behavior.

Paving the way forward

“This research opens up new avenues for exploring how the physical properties of foods can influence our eating behaviors and ultimately, our energy intake,” Hayes noted. “If we can slow people down, we can influence energy consumption without giving up the pleasure from food.”

Supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the research represents a crucial step in tackling issues of overeating and obesity.

Alternative dips with fewer calories

As we navigate the world of snacking, it’s essential to find healthier alternatives that can still satisfy our cravings without leading to excessive calorie consumption.

Instead of traditional creamy dips, consider exploring options that offer flavor and nutrition without the added calories.

One popular choice is salsa, which is often lower in calories and packed with fresh ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Not only does salsa add a zesty kick to your snacks, but it also provides vitamins and minerals that contribute to your overall health.

Another great option is hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, and spices. It is rich in protein and fiber, which can help you feel fuller for longer while still enjoying the dip experience.

Additionally, you might want to experiment with yogurt-based dips, such as tzatziki or herbed Greek yogurt, which can be a lighter alternative to traditional dips. These options are not only delicious but can also be rich in probiotics, promoting gut health.

Lastly, consider portion control. Instead of serving the dip directly from the container, try pre-portioning smaller amounts into individual bowls. This way, you can enjoy the flavor without the temptation to go back for seconds or thirds.

By making simple changes to how you dip, you can enjoy your favorite snacks while being mindful of your caloric intake. Balancing enjoyment with health can lead to a more satisfying and guilt-free snacking experience.

