Humans can contract Salmonella infections from their dogs

Antibiotic-resistant Salmonella is a growing public health concern, driven by the bacteria’s evolving ability to resist common drugs. While contaminated food is a well-known source of infection, new findings suggest that pet dogs may also serve as an overlooked conduit for transferring these pathogens to humans.

A study by Pennsylvania State University researchers has shown that household dogs are a significant risk for the spread of antimicrobial-resistant Salmonella, highlighting the importance of proper hygiene and awareness when living closely with canine companions.

Household dogs and Salmonella

People can contract Salmonella through contaminated food products or direct contact with infected individuals or animals, often by unintentionally coming into contact with feces, such as when touching hands or petting animals.

The Penn State team revealed that household dogs might act as vectors for nontyphoidal Salmonella, which causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps in humans, potentially leading to dangerous complications in severe cases.

According to the experts, infected people can transmit Salmonella to other humans, and dogs can do the same, particularly since canine ownership involves close physical interaction, creating ample opportunities for bacterial spread.

The study, published in the journal Zoonoses and Public Health, provides new insights into an underrecognized factor in the cross-species transmission of Salmonella.

Salmonella in dogs: Clinical or asymptomatic

Salmonella infections in dogs can be clinical (showing signs or symptoms), or asymptomatic.

Various studies have discovered Salmonella in clinically healthy dogs, according to senior author Erika Ganda, an assistant professor of food animal microbiomes at Penn State.

This means that even dogs without any visible illness could harbor and shed Salmonella bacteria, posing an invisible risk.

A major concern is the close bond between humans and their pet dogs which creates ample opportunity for Salmonella ‘zoonosis’ – the transition of the disease to humans from animals, Ganda noted.

Choices regarding food handling, contaminated treats, and hygiene all factor into how easily the bacteria might spread from pets to people.

Salmonella strains in domestic dogs

The researchers used the FDA’s Veterinary Laboratory Investigation and Response Network to identify Salmonella strains found in domestic dogs from May 2017 to March 2023.

From these 87 canine cases, the team matched timing and location data with strains isolated from human infections in the National Center for Biotechnology Information database.

The analysis revealed 77 suspected zoonotic cases, meaning the pathogen likely jumped between dogs and humans, including 164 strains collected from 17 states.

Notably, the data showed that all identified strains carried resistance genes to drug classes designated by the World Health Organization as critically or highly important.

This indicates that companion animals could be part of a broader web of antimicrobial resistance that extends beyond farms and healthcare settings.

Interconnected nature of human and animal health

“We identified 16 nontyphoidal Salmonella isolates from humans closely related to more than one of six dog-associated strains,” explained lead author Sophia Kenney, a student in the molecular, cellular, and integrative biosciences doctoral program.

“Collectively, our data emphasize the importance of antimicrobial stewardship and sustained biosurveillance beyond human and agriculture-associated veterinary medicine, using a ‘One Health’ framework, that accounts for all transmission points – including companion animals.”

The One Health concept acknowledges the interconnected nature of human, animal, and environmental health.

This study expands the perspective by demonstrating how antibiotic-resistant bacteria in household dogs can pose a serious hazard to human well-being, particularly when owners lack knowledge about safe handling practices.

Balancing risks and rewards of dog ownership

While the discovery that dogs can harbor resistant Salmonella raises concern, researchers stress that pet ownership also offers substantial benefits.

“At the same time, several studies highlight the significant physical and mental health benefits of owning a dog, including reduced stress and increased physical activity,” said Ganda.

“Our goal is not to discourage pet ownership but to ensure that people are aware of potential risks and take simple steps, like practicing good hygiene, to keep both their families and their furry companions safe.”

The study cites examples of past outbreaks, such as pig ear pet treats that infected 154 people in 34 states, illustrating how easily pets can unwittingly pass along harmful bacteria.

Even the healthiest dog could carry Salmonella, emphasizing the need for consistent hand washing and careful supervision.

Limiting dog exposure to Salmonella

Beyond the immediate risk to households, dog-associated Salmonella highlights a wider issue of antimicrobial resistance.

The authors propose that reducing the misuse of critically important antibiotics in companion animal medicine is essential. A “One Health” approach, incorporating the interactions between human medicine, veterinary care, and environmental factors, is crucial for mitigating the spread of resistant strains.

For the owners themselves, small changes such as washing hands after handling pets, cleaning dog bowls and food storage areas regularly, and avoiding raw meat diets for dogs can limit exposure to Salmonella. These measures protect families and maintain the health benefits of pet companionship.

Ultimately, the research points to a delicate balance between reaping the rewards of owning a dog and remaining vigilant about potential risks.

With greater awareness and responsible hygiene practices, families can safely enjoy the joy of canine companionship, ensuring that antibiotic-resistant Salmonella remains at bay.

