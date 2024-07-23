Dogs can smell human stress and it makes them feel gloomy

Our dogs know when we are happy, sad, or even stressed. Yet, we always wondered: how do they know? Scientists at the University of Bristol might have found the answer.

Can dogs smell human stress?

Our story starts in a lab, led by Dr. Nicola Rooney, senior lecturer in wildlife and conservation at Bristol Veterinary School. Together with her team, Dr. Rooney set out to explore an intriguing question: Can dogs smell human stress?

The Bristol Veterinary School researchers focused on how the smell of a stressed person might influence the emotions and choices of those around them. Humans, it turns out, subconsciously react to the smell of a stressed individual. But what about dogs?

Stress affects dogs’ emotions

To test this theory, the research team enlisted the help of 18 dog-owner partnerships. The dogs were trained to associate a food bowl’s location with the presence or absence of a treat. Once they figured out this arrangement, the dogs were faster to approach the bowl location with a treat than an empty one.

The researchers then introduced an element of uncertainty: the bowl placed in new, ambiguous locations between the original two bowls. A quick approach meant the dogs were “optimistic” about the food’s presence – a sign of a positive emotional state. A slow approach indicated ‘pessimism’ and negative emotion.

When the dogs were exposed to the smell of stress – human sweat and breath samples after an arithmetic test – they became slower to approach the ambiguous bowl location nearest the empty bowl’s trained location.

This “pessimistic” response wasn’t observed when dogs were exposed to relaxed smells – samples from humans listening to calming soundscapes.

Science behind the sniff

The findings suggest that the smell of human stress affects the dogs’ expectation and decisions. “Understanding how human stress affects dogs’ well-being is an important consideration for dogs in kennels and when training companion dogs and dogs for working roles such as assistance dogs,” explained Dr. Rooney.

Indeed, this research shows that the odor of a stressed human, even an unfamiliar one, can affect a dog’s emotional state, perception of rewards, and learning ability.

The stress smell seemed to make dogs act more cautiously, as if expecting disappointment. It might be a way for the dog to conserve energy and avoid potential unpleasant surprises.

Helping our canine companions

Interestingly, the team also noticed that dogs kept improving their understanding about the presence or absence of food based on the bowl locations. They even seemed to learn faster when the stress smell was present.

This research has the potential to change how we approach not only dog training, but also the care of rescue, therapy, and service dogs. Knowing that dogs can be sensitive to our stress through smell, we can manage our stress better for their sake, especially in high-stress environments.

Understanding the impact of human stress on our dogs not only enhances their training but also contributes to their overall well-being and happiness in everyday environments, allowing for deeper bonds between humans and canines.

Step forward in canine research

Dr. Zoe Parr-Cortes, a PhD student at Bristol Veterinary School and primary researcher on the project, expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the study, especially the participants and dog owners.

This research, while still in its initial stages, provides fascinating insights into dogs’ emotional states and decision-making processes. It offers a deeper understanding of our connection with them and how their perceptions of their environment are influenced by us.

The 18 dogs involved in this study ranged from eight months to ten years old and included an interesting mix of breeds. Eight of these dogs were registered as teaching dogs at the University of Bristol.

The study is the first step towards a better understanding of our unspoken bond with our dogs, opening up a new world of possibilities for compassionate care and effective training.

So, the next time you’re stressed, remember: your dog might be sniffing it out. And who knows, a calm breath might just be what both you and your furry friend need.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–