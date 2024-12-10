Dogs can use soundboards to express their needs

Dogs have always found unique ways to communicate with humans, but a recent study reveals that dogs trained with soundboards can piece together two-word combinations. These furry friends are not just mindlessly parroting their owners – they are making sense.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study was focused on data from 152 dogs over 21 months, documenting over 260,000 button presses. Of these, an impressive 195,000 were made independently by the dogs.

Dogs using soundboards for expression

Study co-author Federico Rossano is an associate professor of cognitive science at UC San Diego and director of the Comparative Cognition Lab.

“This is the first scientific study to analyze how dogs actually use soundboards. The findings reveal that dogs are pressing buttons purposefully to express their desires and needs, not just imitating their owners,” said Rossano.

“When dogs combine two buttons, these sequences are not random but instead seem to reflect specific requests.”

Understanding dog intentions with soundboards

The most frequently used buttons corresponded to dogs’ basic needs, such as “outside,” “treat,” “play,” and “potty.”

Combinations like “outside” + “potty” or “food” + “water” were meaningful and occurred more often than chance would predict. These findings provide compelling evidence that dogs use soundboards intentionally rather than as random or imitative behavior.

“While dogs already communicate some of these needs, soundboards could allow for more precise communication. Instead of barking or scratching at the door, a dog may be able to tell you exactly what it wants, even combining concepts like ‘outside’ and ‘park’ or ‘beach,'” noted Rossano.

“This could improve companionship and strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners.”

Using soundboard: Dogs vs owners

The study relied on data collected via the FluentPet mobile app, where dog owners logged their pets’ button presses in real time.

The researchers selected 152 dogs that had logged more than 200 button presses each, allowing them to analyze consistent patterns of use.

Advanced statistical tools and computer simulations ruled out randomness and confirmed the intentional nature of the button combinations. Importantly, the experts also compared button usage of dogs to that of their owners.

While humans frequently pressed buttons like “I love you,” dogs used such expressions far less often, further supporting the conclusion that dogs were not merely mimicking human behavior.

Glimpse into future research

While the study establishes that dogs can intentionally combine two buttons to communicate immediate needs, the researchers aim to explore even deeper questions about canine intelligence.

Could dogs use soundboards to reference past experiences, absent objects, or future events? Could they combine buttons to communicate ideas for which they lack specific vocabulary?

“We want to know if dogs can use these soundboards to express ideas beyond their immediate needs, like absent objects, past experiences, or future events. If they can, it would drastically change how we think about animal intelligence and communication,” said Rossano.

Implications for dog owners and beyond

For pet lovers, this study opens up exciting possibilities for deepening the human-canine bond.

With soundboards, dogs might communicate with their owners in ways previously thought impossible. Imagine your furry friend combined words like “outside” and “park” or “play” and “ball” to convey exactly what they wanted.

As future research unfolds, the potential for understanding our animal companions could redefine how we think about intelligence and communication across species.

Study collaborators

The study’s co-authors include Amalia P. M. Bastos, now at Johns Hopkins University; Zachary N. Houghton, now at UC Davis; and Lucas Naranjo, an expert with CleverPet, Inc.

While some of the researchers have ties to CleverPet, the company that manufactures the FluentPet devices, the research design and analysis were conducted independently, ensuring unbiased results.

Dog communication beyond soundboards

Dogs have always been skilled communicators, even without soundboards. Their body language, vocalizations, and behaviors provide clues to their thoughts and feelings.

For instance, a wagging tail can indicate happiness or excitement, while pinned-back ears may signal fear or discomfort. Dogs also use nuanced behaviors, like leaning into their owners for comfort or barking at specific objects, to express themselves.

Research into canine communication shows that dogs are highly attuned to human emotions and can read facial expressions and respond to tone of voice.

For example, a soothing voice may calm a nervous dog, while a cheerful tone can encourage playful behavior. Dogs even appear to distinguish between human words, recognizing familiar commands and associating specific sounds with actions or outcomes.

Dogs communicate through scent

Another fascinating aspect of dog communication involves scent. Dogs possess an extraordinary sense of smell, which they use to gather information about their environment and the emotions of other beings.

A quick sniff can tell a dog if another animal is stressed, healthy, or on heat. Scent marking, common during walks, serves as a way to leave messages for other dogs.

While soundboards represent a technological leap in understanding canine communication, they are just one part of the puzzle.

Traditional behaviors, combined with emerging tools like soundboards, offer an even richer view of how dogs convey their thoughts, emotions, and needs. These findings not only deepen our appreciation for our furry companions but also highlight their intelligence and emotional complexity.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

