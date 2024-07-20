Dust is an understudied contributor to climate change

Many people tend to limit their understanding of climate change to the widely discussed effects of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels.

However, there are other equally critical contributors to climate change that often stay under the radar of the general public.

These lesser-known factors, while not as frequently discussed in mainstream media, play significant roles in shaping our planet’s climate and ecosystems.

Airborne mineral dust and climate change

One such factor is airborne mineral dust, playing a key role in shaping our Earth’s climate and ecosystems.

To understand the significance of mineral dust, consider the fact that every year, one to two billion metric tons of mineral dust are emitted into the atmosphere.

Originating from dry regions, these dust emissions are significant sources of atmospheric aerosols. They can alter cloud formation and precipitation patterns, influence air quality, and even affect plant growth.

Just like how the DNA sequence in humans determines a wide range of characteristics, the mineral composition in dust significantly impacts its effects on the environment.

However, many climate models treat dust as a uniform substance, overlooking its composition variations – an oversight equivalent to neglecting genetic variations in humans.

New hope in the climate fight

NASA’s Earth Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission has brought a new ray of hope in the fight against climate change.

Launched in 2022, the mission gathers data on the color and composition of Earth’s dry regions from the International Space Station, providing a sea of information about Earth’s mineral dust cycle.

However, our understanding of dust mineralogy evolution during atmospheric travel, especially on regional scales, still lacks depth.

To address this knowledge gap, Dr. Hosein Foroutan, an expert in the Global Change Center at Virginia Tech, is leading a team of researchers on a mission funded by NASA.

The team includes Professor Frederick M. Michel of Virginia Tech; Cristina Gonzalez Martin from the University of La Laguna in Tenerife, Canary Islands; and Ali Hossein Mardi, postdoctoral scholar at Virginia Tech.

The project aims to investigate the dynamics of dust plumes’ mineralogy and geochemistry evolution.

How does dust influence Earth’s climate?

The central focus of the study is to determine how dust from arid regions, a key source of atmospheric particles, influences Earth’s climate through various factors such as solar radiation, cloud formation, and precipitation patterns.

The ultimate goal is to help reduce uncertainties in climate models by understanding the relationship between dust mineralogy and atmospheric processes.

This improved comprehension could lead to more accurate predictions of climate change impacts and inform strategies for mitigation and adaptation.

Hidden climate villain: Nitrous oxide

Another equally critical but often overlooked factor affecting climate change is nitrous oxide, which is emitted from agricultural soil.

Agriculture is the biggest contributor of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas that can absorb heat in the atmosphere and contribute to global warming.

About 77 percent of nitrous oxide emissions in the United States are released from agricultural soils.

Estimating nitrous oxide emissions

The challenge lies in accurately estimating these emissions on a national scale, which requires a comprehensive understanding of nitrogen input and output pathways in the soil.

Led by Dr. Foroutan in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is underway to evaluate and enhance the accuracy of nitrogen cycling and greenhouse gas emission modeling in multiscale agroecosystem models.

This project, titled “Integrated Agroecosystem-Atmosphere Modeling Improvement for Climate and Conservation Assessment,” will integrate process-based atmospheric modeling with cropping and soil system models covering the entire United States.

Advancing our understanding of climate change

Both of these significant projects promise to advance our understanding of intricate environmental processes and improve modeling capabilities.

Insights from the research could inform policy decisions, guide conservation efforts, and contribute to more sustainable practices in agriculture and environmental management.

As the findings continue to unfold, they are expected to play a pivotal role in tackling pressing environmental challenges and paving a smoother path towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

