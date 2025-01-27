Earth only has six continents, not seven, according to a new study

Geologists have long viewed North America and Europe as separate continents, yet new studies suggest there might be more complexity beneath the surface of Earth’s oceans.

Ongoing research has revealed hints of buried land that stretches from Greenland through Iceland to the Faroe Islands.

At the center of this conversation is the concept that these tectonic plates could still be pulling apart in unexpected ways. Some experts say this updated view could affect how we classify continents in the future.

One of the researchers behind these developments is Dr Jordan Phethean, a lecturer in Earth Science at the University of Derby.

He worked alongside a global team, including collaborators from Switzerland, Italy, and the USA, to study what lies beneath Iceland’s volcanic layers.

Iceland’s geology and Africa’s rift zones

Researchers found similarities between an area in Africa known as the Afra region and the formation of Iceland.

By examining how rifting occurs in both places, they identified a newly defined feature called a Rifted Oceanic Magmatic Plateau, or ROMP.

Their work suggests the North American and Eurasian plates have not finished splitting, despite previous estimates that this separation happened tens of millions of years ago. According to recent evidence, the process is still underway.

Disputing Earth’s continents

Many geologists once believed the North American and Eurasian plates fully ruptured about 52 million years ago.

They now see ongoing tension that, if confirmed, could merge North America and Europe into a single large body.

“They are, in fact, still stretching and in the process of breaking apart,” Dr Phethean explained. This reinterpretation challenges our standard teaching of how the continents evolved.

Fragments below Iceland

Experts suspect that Iceland might hold fragments of submerged continental crust beneath thick, volcanic rock, which suggests that the region’s geologic story is more complex than a simple hot plume scenario.

This idea is seen as an unusual parallel with the Afra region of East Africa, where active rifting also exposes deeper layers.

“I like to think of this concept as the Earth Science equivalent of finding the Lost City of Atlantis,” said Dr Phethean.

Experts believe that these hidden fragments could connect past tectonic events with modern geophysical observations.

A new micro-continent emerges

Another striking revelation is the proto-microcontinent discovered between Canada and Greenland. It is about 250 miles long and sits below the Davis Strait, an important waterway linking the Labrador Sea to Baffin Bay.

This block likely formed around 60 million years ago, and sheds light on how shifting plates shape smaller fragments of land over millions of years.

Investigators used gravity data from space satellites, along with seismic methods, to reveal its boundaries.

“Rifting and microcontinent formation are ongoing phenomena,” Dr Phethean noted. This perspective offers clues on how our planet’s features change through geologic time.

Pushing Earth’s continent boundaries

Scientists plan to run geodynamic computer simulations to understand how these areas evolved over time. They hope to capture the complex interplay of magma, stretching plates, and buried crust to see if similar events have happened elsewhere.

These models could give us a better look at how rifting can create new microcontinents or modify existing landmasses. They also might help clarify why volcanic regions in Iceland and the Afra zone follow a related pattern.

Why does any of this matter?

Revising how we view continents and their structures can influence natural resource exploration, especially for minerals and fossil fuels that form where plates shift.

Some industries already use knowledge of ancient rifts to guide drilling and surveying projects.

Better awareness of these features also strengthens our understanding of earthquake and volcanic hazards.

Regions experiencing active rifting may face ground deformation or other geologic risks that call for careful monitoring.

Plate movements never truly stop. Even when the timeline stretches over tens of millions of years, the Earth is shifting far beneath our feet in ways that might surprise us.

Tracing hidden land under the ocean challenges our textbook definitions of continents. This reclassification debate may intensify if further data confirms unbroken connections between large tectonic blocks.

Eco-friendly solutions

Understanding the deep crust could also open doors to cleaner energy resources like geothermal power. Iceland has long been a leader in tapping underground heat for electricity, and new geologic data could encourage similar methods in other places.

Researchers and students at the University of Derby are exploring these possibilities. They see a link between geoscience progress and the push for sustainable solutions.

Earth’s continents and academics

Training new scientists is essential for advancing our understanding of Earth’s changing structure.

Young researchers and recent graduates often introduce fresh ideas that lead to new discoveries in how continents shift, how tectonic plates move, and how we can manage Earth’s natural resources better.

As more people become interested in studying geological changes, universities and research institutions that offer specialized programs in these fields may see more students enrolling.

Those who gain hands-on experience, such as working in the field or using computer models to simulate Earth’s processes, have a better chance of making important discoveries in the future.

This research highlights the need to keep an open mind about how Earth’s structure works. While the ground beneath us feels solid and unchanging, the deeper layers of the planet are always moving.

Understanding these shifts helps us prepare for the future and make better decisions about natural resources, disasters, and environmental sustainability.

The study is published in Gondwana Research.

