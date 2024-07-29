Elephant dung feeds over 2 million beetles daily

Have you ever wondered about the small beetles that lurk beneath the surface of Africa’s vast savannas? How about their relationship with the larger animals like elephants that roam these wide-open lands?

The unsung heroes in this natural spectacle are the dung beetles, whose sheer number and critical function in the savanna landscape is nothing short of remarkable.

Dr. Frank Krell, a seasoned research entomologist associated with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, has dedicated more than two decades to studying the enigmatic world of dung beetles in East Africa.

Collaborating with his wife, ecologist Sylvia Krell-Westerwalbesloh, Dr. Krell embarked on a three-year-long project. The research was conducted deep in the heart of East and West African savannas.

Beetles and elephant dung

The Science of Nature recently published their latest findings, illuminating a fascinating dynamic. Imagine standing in the African grasslands. You might not realize it, but you’d be standing in dung beetle heaven.

If an unfortunate circumstance forces you to leave behind human waste, it can disappear in less than thirty minutes, thanks to the army of dung beetles. If it’s elephant dung though, things get a bit more complex.

Beetle-elephant relationship

While studying in Kenya’s Laikipia region, the duo noticed that elephant dung attracted a totally different league of dung beetles. And the question was – just how many?

Their investigation had a straightforward approach but needed careful execution. They collected two “boli” or balls of elephant dung, one exposed during the day and the other at night, then took notes.

The results were astounding. They found that while the “day bolus” served meals to just over 3,300 beetles, the sun setting saw an impressive surge in diner numbers – a whopping 13,399 beetles were feasting on the dung pile by the end of the night.

Food and shelter for beetles

It’s known that two pounds of elephant dung serve about 13,400 beetles with food and shelter. Considering an elephant produces around 320 pounds of dung a day, a single elephant can feed over 2 million dung beetles on any given day.

Extrapolate that to the Laikipia-Samburu ecosystem, home to between 5,000 and 7,500 elephants, and you’re looking at a staggering 14 billion dung beetles, spanning over an area of about 21,000 square miles – approximately the combined size of Maryland and New Jersey.

The ripple effect

The African savanna elephant is not currently near extinction in East Africa. However, it’s classified as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and has vanished from other parts of the continent. What would happen if elephants disappeared from these areas?

While some beetles might find other food sources, the support system for the 14 billion dung beetles would be disrupted.

The extinction of the largest land mammal would undeniably have far-reaching effects, impacting the lives of billions and billions of smaller creatures that so vitally depend on them. This relationship underscores the complex and beautifully orchestrated symphony that is our natural world.

Conservation efforts

The health of the savanna ecosystem is closely tied to its largest inhabitants. Elephants and dung beetles play vital roles. Monitoring their populations is essential. It helps us understand ecological balance.

Researchers are gathering data to improve conservation strategies and advocate for protective policies. By focusing on both species, we contribute to preserving the complex web of life in the African savanna. This effort promotes a healthier planet for future generations.

Significance of the study

Exploring the world of dung beetles is fascinating. They play a vital role in the ecosystem and also reveals the delicate balance in nature.

So, the next time you see an elephant or a dung beetle, remember the intricate dance they share in the vast African savannas.

Indeed, every creature, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, plays a critical role in the Earth’s ecosystem. It prompts us to reflect. How are our actions affecting these delicate balances? And what can we do to ensure its harmony for generations to come?

Every living creature, no matter how small, has a significant role in the grand scheme of our world.

The study is published in The Science of Nature.

