Employees need vacations to fully disengage from work

You see them piling up in your employee profile – those unused vacation days that quietly accumulate while deadlines and work meetings fill your calendar. Like millions of Americans, you’re probably thinking they can wait until things slow down.

A new review from the University of Georgia suggests that fully disconnecting during vacation can improve your health and well-being.

The study, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, analyzed 32 studies from nine countries. It found that vacations offer greater benefits for employees than previously thought.

More importantly, these positive effects last long after the vacation ends and employees return home.

Impact of taking vacations

Vacations do more than just offer a temporary break. They have long-term benefits that extend beyond the immediate period of rest. The research suggests that taking time off improves both physical and mental health while enhancing job performance in the long run.

“We think working more is better, but we actually perform better by taking care of ourselves,” noted Ryan Grant from the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences

Grant, the study’s lead author and a doctoral student in psychology, highlighted the lasting benefits of vacations.

He noted that job demands and stress are increasing, yet many employees feel hesitant to take time off. Some fear they will fall behind, while others worry it may impact their chances of promotion.

Many workers believe that being constantly available makes them more valuable, but the research suggests otherwise. Instead of pushing through exhaustion, employees benefit from structured breaks.

“We need to break up these intense periods of work with intense periods of rest and recuperation,” said Grant.

Avoid working on vacations

Taking a vacation is not enough. How employees use their time off significantly affects how restorative the experience is. The study found that employees who truly disengaged from work saw the most significant improvements in their well-being.

“If you’re not at work but you’re thinking about work on vacation, you might as well be at the office,” noted Grant.

This means avoiding work emails, not answering phone calls, and resisting the urge to check in with colleagues. True rest requires a mental separation from work responsibilities. Many professionals find it difficult to unplug completely, but doing so maximizes the benefits of time off.

Vacations provide a rare chance to step away from work-related stress, and the more employees embrace that separation, the more they gain from it.

Physical activity enhances vacation benefits

The study also revealed that employees who engaged in physical activity during their vacations reported higher levels of well-being and restoration. However, this does not mean that vacationers need to participate in intense exercise or structured fitness routines.

“Basically, anything that gets your heart rate up is a good option,” Grant confirmed.

Activities like hiking, swimming, cycling, or even casual walks can contribute to overall health benefits. Many vacation activities incorporate movement, such as snorkeling or exploring new cities on foot.

These activities not only provide physiological benefits but also offer unique and enjoyable experiences. A change of scenery, combined with physical movement, creates opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation that a sedentary vacation may not provide.

Vacation without work stress

Longer vacations tend to offer greater benefits. However, returning to work after an extended break can sometimes feel overwhelming. The transition back to daily responsibilities can lead to a sudden drop in well-being.

To counteract this effect, planning both before and after a vacation is essential. Packing in advance, setting expectations at work, and wrapping up key tasks before departure can reduce stress leading up to a trip.

Similarly, easing back into work life, with a buffer period after returning, can make the transition smoother.

Allowing a day or two to re-acclimate before diving back into a full workload can help maintain the benefits of a vacation for longer. It gives employees time to catch up on emails, re-establish routines, and adjust mentally without feeling overwhelmed.

Vacations are not a luxury

The study was co-authored by Beth Buchanan, a late Ph.D. student in UGA’s Department of Psychology, and Kristen Shockley, an associate professor at Auburn University. The research reinforces the idea that vacations are not a luxury but a necessity for long-term success.

Time off allows employees to return to work more energized, focused, and productive. Rather than viewing vacations as an obstacle to career growth, workers should see them as an investment in their overall well-being.

Taking a break is not a sign of weakness or lack of ambition. It is a proven strategy for maintaining mental health, improving job performance, and enhancing quality of life. If you want to be at your best at work, take that vacation – and truly unplug.

The study was published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

