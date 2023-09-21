 Extreme parasitism: Balanophora convinces a host to grow into its tissue • Earth.com
Balanophora
09-21-2023

Extreme parasitism: Balanophora convinces a host to grow into its tissue

Earth.com staff writer

The Balanophoraceae family, when stumbled upon in the forest, might be dismissed as mere fungi, thanks to their peculiar mushroom-like structures. However, these aren’t your average mushrooms. They are actually inflorescences, small gatherings of flowers.

Extreme parasitism 

Rather than simply taking nutrients from host plants using a haustorium, as seen in many parasitic species, Balanophora takes parasitism to another level. It encourages the host plant’s vascular system to grow into its tuber. 

This results in an unprecedented underground organ formed from both the host and parasite tissue. It’s within this chimeric tuber that Balanophora steals nutrients from its host.

Dr. Xiaoli Chen of BGI Research and her team set out to explore the evolutionary origins of these subtropical parasites. 

Shrinking genomes

In collaboration with Dr. Sean Graham, a botanist from the University of British Columbia, Dr. Chen compared the genomes of Balanophora and Sapria, another extreme parasitic plant. While they belong to different families and have varying appearances, their genomic narratives turned out to be surprisingly similar.

According to the study, both Balanophora and Sapria displayed record shrinkages for flowering plants, losing 28 and 38 percent of their genomes, respectively, as they evolved to full-blown parasitism. 

“The extent of similar, but independent gene losses observed in Balanophora and Sapria is striking,” said Dr. Chen. “It points to a very strong convergence in the genetic evolution of holoparasitic lineages, despite their outwardly distinct life histories and appearances, and despite their having evolved from different groups of photosynthetic plants.”

Unexpected discovery 

Both plants displayed an almost total loss of genes associated with photosynthesis, which is not surprising given that they give up their photosynthetic ability. 

However, what was unexpected was the discovery of the loss of genes vital for other biological functions such as root development, nitrogen absorption, and flower development regulation. 

In essence, these parasites seemed to have discarded a significant amount of gene families typically found in green plants, only retaining crucial genes or their copies.

Strategic gene loss

An astonishing revelation was the parallel loss of genes related to the synthesis of a significant plant hormone – abscisic acid (ABA) – in both plants. 

Even in the absence of these genes, ABA hormone accumulation was found in Balanophora’s flowering stems, with ABA signaling response genes still intact in both parasites.

“The majority of the lost genes in Balanophora are probably related to functions essential in green plants, which have become functionally unnecessary in the parasites,” said Dr. Graham. 

“That said, there are probably instances where the gene loss was actually beneficial, rather than reflecting a simply loss of function. The loss of their entire ABA biosynthesis pathway may be a good example. It may help them to maintain physiological synchronization with the host plants. This needs to be tested in the future.”

Study implications 

Highlighting the broader context, Dr. Huan Liu of BGI Research mentioned the 10KP project, which aims to sequence 10,000 plant genomes. 

“The study of parasitic plants deepens our understanding of dramatic genomic alterations and the complex interactions between parasitic plants and their hosts,” said Dr. Liu. 

“The genomic data provides valuable insights into the evolution and genetic mechanisms behind the dependency of parasitic plants on their hosts, and how they manipulate host plants to survive.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Plants.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-21-2023
Alien life on Europa? CO2 discovery by Webb increases the odds
09-21-2023
Defying gravity: Team discovers sand that can flow uphill
09-21-2023
Ancient Amazonians modified the soil to create fertile “dark earth”
09-21-2023
Electric blue tarantula discovered in a Thai mangrove forest
09-21-2023
The science of happiness: What makes people satisfied with their lives?
09-21-2023
Big weekend for NASA: Mission to stop asteroid Bennu collision returns sample to Earth
09-21-2023
Unique biology of bats may hold secrets of cancer resistance
09-21-2023
Extreme parasitism: Balanophora convinces a host to grow into its tissue
09-21-2023
Marine mammals in U.S. waters are highly vulnerable to climate change
09-21-2023
Asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs sparked two years of darkness
09-21-2023
Global deforestation crisis: How can we stop massive forest losses?
09-21-2023
Yawning evolved as a mechanism for threat detection
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved