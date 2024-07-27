First-ever video footage of a shark being struck by a boat

You may think the creatures of the sea, especially sharks, are untouchable. You might want to rethink that notion. A recent event between a shark and a boat sparks a stern conversation and a call to action in relation to marine life and human interaction.

The event was captured by Taylor Chapple, a shark researcher from Oregon State University‘s Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Chapple, the lead author of the study, recently tagged a basking shark off the Irish coast. Little did the team know, their research would take a turn for the unexpected, bringing to light a significant concern for marine animals globally.

Shark’s tale of survival

In the serene waters off the coast of Ireland, a unique event unfolded. The research team tagged a basking shark, intending to study its foraging behavior.

But within hours, a seemingly invincible marine giant met an unexpected adversary – a boat. The team managed to capture the first-ever video of a shark, or any large marine animal, being struck by a vessel.

*** Click here to view the video of this shark/boat encounter ***

The incident offered a chilling revelation of the dangers lurking in the open waters, not from natural predators but from human-made ones.

Shark struck by a boat

“This is the first ever direct observation of a ship strike on any marine megafauna that we’re aware of,” Chapple said. “The shark was struck while feeding on the surface of the water and it immediately swam to the seafloor into deeper, offshore waters, a stark contrast to its behavior prior to the strike.”

What does this mean for our marine friends?

Quite simply, it’s a wake-up call. This incident isn’t just about a single shark; it’s about the larger issue of vessel strikes on marine animals, a rising global concern that needs addressing, and quickly.

Damage to sharks by boat strike

Unfortunately, the fate of the injured shark remains unknown. Its behavior changed dramatically post-strike, and data revealed it did not resume its normal activities during the monitoring period.

These are concerning signs that demonstrate the immediate and potentially long-lasting impact of vessel strikes.

Basking sharks

The basking shark, a gentle giant known for its massive size, often reaching lengths over 8 meters, is now globally endangered.

They’re filter feeders, skimming the water’s surface for food just like whales, which leaves them susceptible to boat strikes.

Furthermore, unlike whales, basking sharks are sinkers when killed, making it challenging to determine their mortality rates.

Lessons from the shark-boat interaction

Ireland holds a unique place in basking shark conservation, being one of the only known locations worldwide where these sharks continue to gather in large numbers.

In light of their importance, the Irish government recently established the nation’s first National Marine Park, covered a whopping 70,000 acres of land and sea along County Kerry’s coast, a popular hotspot for basking sharks.

Need for awareness and action

“The fact that a shark we fitted our ‘Fitbit’ to was struck in this area within a few hours underlines just how vulnerable these animals are to boats and highlights the need for greater education in how to mitigate against such strikes,” said co-author Nicholas Payne, an assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Natural Sciences.

“Basking sharks filter feed at the surface, like some whales, and this behavior makes them similarly susceptible to strikes.”

So what’s next? More research, awareness, and action are needed. We have to understand the circumstances under which these interactions occur and learn how to prevent them.

Study significance

“This research raises additional questions about whether and how often the sharks are actually occupying such habitats when they are not clearly visible at the surface,” said co-author Alexandra McInturf, a research associate in Chapple’s Big Fish Lab at OSU and co-coordinator of the Irish Basking Shark Group.

“Given that Ireland is one of the only locations globally where basking sharks are still observed persistently, addressing such questions will be critical to informing not only our ecological understanding of the basking shark, but also the conservation of this globally endangered species.”

We all have the power to make a difference. Be aware of your surroundings when you’re out on the water, respect our marine neighbors, and stay informed about the latest research and conservation efforts.

It’s time for action. For basking sharks and all other marine life, let’s make their ocean home a safer place.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–