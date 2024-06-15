Article image
Shark diversity hits 66-million-year low

Earth.com staff writer

In the vast, mysterious depths of the ocean, a drama spanning millions of years has been playing out in silence. A drama of survival, adaptation, and ultimately, diversity decline. The actors in this play are the sharks, ancient predators that have long captured our imaginations and fears.

However, a recent study has illuminated a surprising twist in the story of sharks – a significant decrease in their functional diversity, signaling a profound shift in the ocean’s ecological balance.

Functional diversity

Functional diversity refers to the variety of roles that different species play within an ecosystem. This concept extends beyond simply counting the number of species present. Instead, it emphasizes the importance of the different ways these species interact with their surroundings and with one another.

For instance, within a forest ecosystem, some species may be herbivores, consuming plants, while others are predators, controlling herbivore populations.

Some may be decomposers, breaking down dead organic matter, while others are pollinators, facilitating plant reproduction. Each of these roles contributes to the overall functioning of the ecosystem, ensuring its stability and resilience to disturbances.

When functional diversity is high, an ecosystem is better equipped to withstand environmental changes. If one species declines or disappears, others can often fill its ecological role, preventing a catastrophic collapse.

This is why maintaining high functional diversity is crucial for the long-term health and sustainability of ecosystems.

Sharks and declining diversity

Sharks have been around for over 250 million years, surviving countless environmental changes and mass extinction events. They are not simply mindless predators, but key players in maintaining healthy oceans.

Some are apex predators, keeping prey populations in check and preventing them from overgrazing crucial habitats. Others are scavengers, cleaning up the seafloor and recycling nutrients.

This functional diversity is a sign of a thriving ecosystem, a testament to the sharks’ ability to adapt and thrive in a changing world.

Teeth: Time capsules of shark diversity

Studying the functional diversity of extinct sharks is a challenge, as their cartilaginous skeletons rarely fossilize. However, their teeth – made of durable enamel – are often preserved in the fossil record.

By analyzing the size, shape, and serrations of thousands of fossil and modern shark teeth, researchers can reconstruct the ecological roles these creatures played throughout history. It’s like piecing together a jigsaw puzzle, revealing the hidden lives of these enigmatic predators.

“Measurements like tooth size, shape, and types of edges broadly reflect a shark’s functional traits such as body size and diet, allowing us to assess their functional diversity through time,” noted study lead author Jack Cooper, a PhD student at Swansea University.

Golden age of sharks

The research paints a picture of a dynamic history. Sharks maintained high functional diversity for most of the last 66 million years, peaking around 20 million years ago during the Miocene epoch. This was a time of abundant marine life, and sharks thrived in their diverse roles.

From massive apex predators like the megalodon to smaller, specialized filter feeders, sharks occupied a wide range of niches, contributing to the overall health and resilience of the ocean ecosystem.

A loss of ecological specialists

However, the past 10 million years have seen a steady decline in shark functional diversity. This decline has been driven by a combination of factors, including extinction events, environmental changes, and human-induced pressures such as overfishing.

As we lose unique and specialized shark species, the ecological roles they once filled remain vacant, creating a ripple effect throughout the ecosystem.

One of the most significant losses in shark functional diversity is the extinction of the megalodon, the largest shark to ever exist.

This apex predator occupied a unique ecological niche, a role that no other shark can fill today. Its disappearance marked a turning point in the ocean’s history, altering the balance of power and leaving a void in the ecosystem.

Protecting the remaining specialists

The decline in shark functional diversity is a sobering reminder of the impact we have on the natural world. It underscores the importance of protecting modern sharks, particularly those that fill unique ecological roles.

By supporting sustainable fishing practices, reducing pollution, and advocating for marine protected areas, we can help preserve these ancient predators and the vital roles they play in maintaining the health of our oceans.

The story of sharks is not just a tale of ancient predators and their changing fortunes. It’s a reflection of our own relationship with the ocean and the consequences of our actions. By understanding the complex history and ecological significance of sharks, we can make informed decisions about their conservation and the future of our planet.

The ocean is a vast and mysterious realm, teeming with life and interconnectedness. Sharks are an integral part of this web of life, and their decline is a warning sign that we must heed. It’s a call to action to protect these magnificent creatures and the fragile ecosystems they call home.

The study is published in the journal Global Ecology and Biogeography.

—–

