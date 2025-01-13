These might be the first tools ever used on Earth, and early humans didn't make them

Archaeologists have uncovered what may be the oldest tools ever used on Earth, and they weren’t created by direct human ancestors.

These ancient artifacts, found in Kenya’s Homa Peninsula – which is dubbed “the cradle of humankind” – date back three million years.

The tools, consisting of sharpened stone flakes, are believed to have been made by early hominins named Paranthropus, who are considered to be the first pre-human species to walk upright.

This region where these tools were found has long been a treasure trove for discoveries about humanity’s beginnings.

It’s where researchers found “Lucy,” the fossil of a female Australopithecus afarensis, which was a pre-human species that lived over three million years ago.

The sharpened stones, part of the Oldowan toolkit, were used by early humans to peel and cut fruits, slice vegetables, and butcher animals.

Researchers at the City University of New York confirmed that these tools represent a technological breakthrough that enabled hominins to access new food sources, thus fueling both physical and cognitive evolution.

Lead archaeologist Tom Plummer called the Oldowan toolkit a turning point.

“In terms of technology, I think the Oldowan technology is the most important technological innovation that ever happened in human history,” he said.

This innovation paved the way for the development of more complex tools and behaviors, and ultimately shaped the course of human evolution.

Plummer told CBS News that alongside these tools they also discovered a tooth fossil from an early hominin called Paranthropus – an early hominin that is not a direct ancestor of Homo sapiens.

This suggests that advanced tool-making was not a technology created by human ancestors, but one that was copied, then used to dominate early hominins, essentially wiping them off the planet.

Understanding Paranthropus — the basics

Paranthropus is an intriguing group of early human relatives that roamed Africa between about 2.7 and 1.2 million years ago.

These ancient hominins stood out because of their strong, robust features, including large jaws and hefty molar teeth designed for crunching tough, fibrous plants.

Unlike modern humans, Paranthropus had relatively small brains, but their skulls were built to handle the heavy chewing required by their diet.

Scientists have identified several species within this group, such as Paranthropus boisei and Paranthropus robustus, each showcasing unique adaptations that highlight the diversity of our evolutionary family.

Researchers believe that Paranthropus lived alongside other early human species, like Homo habilis, occupying a different ecological niche thanks to their specialized eating habits.

Dietary evolution began 3 million years ago

Researchers uncovered ancient hippo bones near the tools, and noted that the bones had distinct cut marks.

These marks confirm that early hominins used their tools for butchery, demonstrating that they could cut and process meat.

This ability gave them access to a critical food source that enabled them to expand their diet and improve their chances of survival.

(A) Photos of a dorsal flake, ventral flake, and core from Nyayanga next to a principal component analysis based on major technological attributes of Early Stone Age artifact assemblages and a capuchin-derived assemblage. Assemblages are plotted according to principal component 1 (x axis) and principal component 2 (y axis). The Nyayanga assemblage (NYA) falls within the shaded ellipse that represents the 95% confidence interval for Oldowan sites. A scree plot with eigenvalue percentage of variance for principal components 1 through 11, and a loadings plot showing the contribution of each variable are shown to the right. (B) The frequency of cores in other Oldowan assemblages compared with those of Nyayanga (table S4) and photos of two Nyayanga cores (bottom). (C) The frequency of artifacts with percussion damage in other Oldowan assemblages compared with those of Nyayanga (table S4) with photos of a Nyayanga pounded piece. Credit: Science

Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s human origins program, highlighted the significance of this discovery.

He noted that such evidence sheds light on the transformative journey of human survival, showing how early innovations like tool use played a crucial role in adapting to a challenging environment.

Potts also reflected on how this emphasizes the delicate balance of life and the adaptability required throughout human history.

Life and death of early humans

The famous fossilized skeleton of Lucy was discovered in 1974. She lived over three million years ago and her fossilized remains have provided key insights into early human evolution.

Recent research revealed that Lucy likely died from injuries sustained in a fall from a tree – a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by early hominins as they navigated both arboreal and terrestrial environments.

Anthropologist John Kappelman, who studied Lucy’s remains, noted her extensive injuries.

“It is ironic that the fossil at the center of a debate about the role of arborealism in human evolution likely died from injuries suffered from a fall out of a tree,” he said.

Human innovation began 6 million years ago

The discovery of ancient tools and fossils in Kenya’s Homa Peninsula has reshaped our understanding of human evolution.

While modern humans (Homo sapiens) emerged about 300,000 years ago, the roots of innovation extend far further back in time, according to Rick Potts, a leading expert.

These findings suggest that key behaviors, like tool-making, didn’t happen quickly but evolved gradually over a very long period of six million years.

This challenges earlier views that technological and cognitive milestones occurred in a shorter timeframe. Instead, it reveals that early hominins developed critical skills much earlier, and this laid the foundation for later advances.

Potts emphasized how this extended timeline helps us appreciate the complexity and depth of our evolutionary journey.

The discoveries in Kenya highlight how early technological innovations by hominins were pivotal in shaping humanity’s evolutionary path.

The Oldowan tools, that date back three million years, represent one of the earliest examples of humans using technology to solve problems.

These tools allowed early humans to process food, such as cutting meat and peeling fruits, which significantly expanded their diet and improved their ability to survive in challenging environments.

Tom Plummer emphasized the far-reaching impact of these innovations, and described the Oldowan tools as a cornerstone of human progress.

These tools not only helped early hominins adapt to their environment but also set the stage for further advances in technology and survival strategies.

These findings remind us of the resilience and ingenuity of our ancestors, traits that have defined human history. The ability to innovate and adapt has always been central to our survival and continues to shape the future of humanity.

The study was published in the journal Science.

