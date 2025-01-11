Fitness is far more important than weight for living a healthy life

Being in shape and maintaining fitness play a bigger role in health and survival than many once believed. Recent findings suggest that excess weight and a larger body size may not always carry the risks people assume – as long as there is enough aerobic activity to keep the cardiovascular system strong.

Looking at past data, researchers noticed that individuals who were heavier but maintained strong fitness levels often had lower chances of dying prematurely compared with thinner people who rarely exercised.

Weight doesn’t reveal true health risks

Weight on its own does not give the full picture. A person with a normal body mass index (BMI) but poor endurance can face similar or even higher mortality risks than someone who is heavier but regularly engages in moderate physical activity.

This perspective shifts the focus away from the number on the scale toward basic aerobic conditioning. This idea is reinforced by the study’s senior author, Siddhartha Angadi, an exercise physiologist at the University of Virginia.

Fitness reduces risks, even with extra weight

“This tells us that it’s much more important, all things considered, to focus on the fitness aspect of health and longevity, rather than the fatness aspect,” said Angadi.

Among individuals carrying extra weight, those who managed to stay active were about half as likely to die young as those who were slim but unfit.

The experts explain that regular aerobic exercise, even in moderate doses, appears to strengthen the heart, lungs, and muscles enough to neutralize a portion of the risks typically linked to higher weight.

Fit but heavier people live longer

The researchers combined data from multiple sources to see how body size and fitness related to early death. Using stress tests and direct BMI measurements, they tracked who later died and compared rates across different groups.

One major pattern emerged: thin but inactive individuals had a greater chance of dying prematurely compared with heavier individuals who logged consistent exercise time.

Short walks make a difference

Increasing aerobic capacity does not require over-the-top workouts. The researchers note that brisk walking in the neighborhood or on a treadmill can be enough to move a person into a safer category if they have been getting little to no activity before.

Walking at a speed that allows you to talk but not sing is often described as moderate. This straightforward approach lowers the odds of early death by improving heart function, managing blood sugar, and helping the body respond better to everyday stress.

Fitness is a better health indicator than weight

Body mass index can show general weight categories, but it does not illuminate how strong or aerobically capable a person is.

According to a report from the Diabetes Prevention Program, simply getting active can reduce the likelihood of developing serious health problems such as diabetes by 58% among at-risk people, regardless of whether they hit a certain weight target.

This strategy can be more motivating than aiming for a particular number on the scale, since strength and fitness gains often come faster than weight loss.

Regular activity is better than dieting

Experts say maintaining a baseline level of aerobic conditioning can keep health risks in check, even for people classified as overweight or obese. Routine physical activity supports essential bodily functions that dieting alone may not fully address.

While some people may choose to lose weight for comfort or other reasons, building enough endurance to get out of the lowest fitness bracket could protect against many age-related health issues.

Fitness level can guide better decisions

Endurance tests provide a practical way to see where a person stands in terms of aerobic fitness. A short visit to a doctor or a sports medicine lab can reveal how well the body handles stress tests.

By understanding these numbers, people can tweak exercise routines to get the biggest benefit in the shortest time.

Once an individual falls into a safe fitness zone, concerns about being a bit heavier tend to matter less from a survival standpoint.

Focusing more on fitness than weight

According to the researchers, higher aerobic capacity offers a strong layer of protection against issues like cardiovascular disease and early death.

Short, moderate activities such as active gardening, walking the dog, or using the stairs help build that capacity. Over time, this can lead to bigger improvements in heart health than diets that focus only on cutting calories.

The study is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–