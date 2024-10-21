Forever chemicals found in tap and bottled water worldwide

In our daily lives, we have a trusty companion that we often take for granted – water. Have you ever really thought about where it comes from or what unseen chemicals might be lurking within?

A recent study suggests that it’s time we take a closer look at our trusty life-source.

Unseen chemicals in water

Researchers have unveiled the presence of some unwelcome guests in our tap and bottled water.

These chemicals, known as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are quite the stubborn type, refusing to break down in nature, opting instead to hang around causing potential harm. This issue is not limited to a single location – it is a global concern.

Focus of the research

“The present study performed a comprehensive analysis on a group of high-concern PFAS in drinking water with samples taken from bottled water produced in 15 countries around the world, as well as tap water samples collected in two major cities,” noted the researchers.

Tap and bottled waters from the UK to China were found to contain ten targeted PFAS, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

If that’s not disconcerting enough, almost all of the bottled water samples from 15 countries had detectable levels of these resilient chemicals.

PFAS levels in water

As the team investigated further, they unearthed some regional differences. Tap water from Shenzhen, China had markedly higher levels of PFAS compared to that from Birmingham, UK.

However, it’s crucial to understand that these chemicals are not confined to a specific region; they are used globally in various industries and consumer goods.

Boiling and filtering: Simple solutions

Now, before you consider swearing off water altogether – there is also some good news.

The study revealed that basic practices, such as boiling water and using activated carbon filters (like your standard water filter jug), can significantly reduce PFAS concentrations.

The decrease ranges from half to nearly all, depending on the specific PFAS and treatment method used.

Unveiling chemicals in water

This intriguing research was conducted by scientists from Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech), Hainan University, and the University of Birmingham.

“Our findings highlight the widespread presence of PFAS in drinking water and the effectiveness of simple treatment methods to reduce their levels. Either using a simple water filtration jug or boiling the water removes a substantial proportion of these substances,” said study co-author Professor Stuart Harrad.

“While current PFAS levels in most water samples are not a major health concern, ongoing monitoring and regulation are crucial to protect public health. We provide valuable data on the presence of PFAS in drinking water alongside practical solutions to mitigate consumer exposure via drinking water.”

According to Professor Harrad, this is a significant step towards ensuring safer drinking water for communities worldwide.

Journey of chemicals in water

PFAS have had a long and rather notorious history. They have become inescapable – used in everything from non-stick pans to waterproof clothing, firefighting foams, and even food packaging.

The trouble is, once they are released into the environment, PFAS are not only persistent but also travel long distances and accumulate in soil and water bodies. Virtually everyone is exposed to some level of these “forever chemicals.”

Protecting public health

The need to phase out these hazardous substances, in order to protect public health, is more urgent than ever before.

There is no denying that steps are being taken to mitigate this global issue. Several countries are beginning to curb PFAS contamination with legislative measures and investment in alternative technologies.

There is also ongoing research aimed at finding more effective and affordable methods to remove PFAS from the environment and our bodies.

Water, as simple and basic as it may seem, has a story to tell – one that is entangled with chemical substances unknown to many.

The discovery of PFAS in our water supply is a startling revelation, but it’s not without a solution. The simple acts of boiling our water and using carbon filters can provide us with water that’s safer to consume.

The study is published in the journal ACS ES&T Water.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–