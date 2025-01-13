Fossilized frozen forest discovery in the US reveals ancient alpine ecosystem
01-13-2025

Fossilized frozen forest discovery in the US reveals ancient alpine ecosystem

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

Scientists have unearthed a remarkable ancient forest preserved under ice on the Beartooth Plateau, providing a rare look into how warming climates could reshape alpine ecosystems. 

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), analyzes the remnants of a mature whitebark pine forest that once thrived at an elevation of 10,000 feet during a period of warmer temperatures roughly 6,000 years ago.

Ancient forest exposed by melting ice

The forest, which endured for centuries before cooling temperatures forced it to retreat downslope, was sealed under ice approximately 5,500 years ago due to a shift in summer solar radiation and subsequent volcanic cooling

“This is pretty dramatic evidence of ecosystem change due to temperature warming. It’s an amazing story of how dynamic these systems are,” said David McWethy, one of the study’s authors and an associate professor in Michigan State University (MSU’s) Department of Earth Sciences.

Unlike glaciers, ice patches do not flow and instead preserve deposited materials such as pollen, charcoal, and macrofossils in their frozen layers.

These conditions allowed the forest to remain intact until recent warming caused the ice to melt, exposing the ancient remnants.

Decoding climate history

The idea to explore the Beartooth Plateau for ancient climate clues stemmed from earlier discoveries by Craig Lee, now an assistant professor at MSU.

In 2007, Lee uncovered a 10,300-year-old atlatl fragment in the region, suggesting that layers of ice held vast records of cultural and environmental history.

“Most of our best long-term climate records come from Greenland and Antarctica. It’s not a small thing to find ice patches that persisted for that long a time period at lower latitudes in the interior continent,” McWethy noted.

A whitebark pine subfossil revealed beneath a melting ice patch in the Yellowstone region indicates that a mature forest grew above current tree line about 6,000 years ago, when the temperatures were similar to 20th century conditions and cooler than present. Credit: Daniel Stahle
A whitebark pine subfossil revealed beneath a melting ice patch in the Yellowstone region indicates that a mature forest grew above current tree line about 6,000 years ago, when the temperatures were similar to 20th century conditions and cooler than present. Credit: Daniel Stahle

Building on this discovery, McWethy, Lee, and Greg Pederson, a paleoclimatologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, began investigating the ice patches in 2016. By 2018, their team expanded the project to study additional alpine ice patches in the region. 

This collaborative effort involved tribes, federal agencies, and multiple universities and focused on reconstructing the area’s long-term climate history and its influence on Indigenous peoples.

Reconstructing the ancient alpine ecosystem

To piece together the story of the forest, the team examined multiple elements of this alpine ecosystem. Using ice cores, they analyzed water isotopes and organic material, while Pederson harvested cross-sections of ancient wood for radiocarbon dating. 

The findings confirmed that during a period of moderate and moist climate, tree lines shifted upward, allowing whitebark pine forests to thrive for 500 years.

“The plateau seems to have been the perfect place to allow for ice patches to establish and persist for thousands of years, recording important information on past climate, human activity and environmental change,” Pederson said.

The study suggests that as today’s climate warms, tree lines could rise again, transforming areas of alpine tundra into forest.

However, Pederson cautioned that factors such as precipitation, wind, and snowpack would influence the density, distribution, and composition of these potential new forests. 

“Growing season temperatures are the primary control on tree line elevation and latitude, but other factors such as moisture, wind, snowpack and human disturbance may play an important role in dictating forest structure and elevational limits,” he explained.

Implications for alpine ecosystems

The researchers warn that these changes could have profound impacts on the region’s ecosystem and resources.

Rising tree lines might alter high-altitude snowpack, which serves as a critical water source for irrigation and hydroelectric power. 

Additionally, if forests encroach on tundra areas, they could increase the risk of wildfires due to changing fuel conditions.

Cathy Whitlock, a climate expert and MSU Regents Professor Emerita, emphasized the broader implications.

She noted that reduced snowpack could strain water supplies, while McWethy added that the establishment of forests in tundra areas might fundamentally alter the region’s fire dynamics.

Learning from the past to predict the future

The study emphasizes the importance of understanding past ecological changes to prepare for future challenges. 

“That’s the reason why studies of past ecological change are more than interesting pieces of science. They have much larger implications for the resources we all depend on,” Pederson said.

As climate change accelerates, the Beartooth Plateau’s ancient forest serves as both a stark reminder of the Earth’s dynamic ecosystems and a window into the potential future of high-altitude environments.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/01/iberian-lynx_saved-from-extinction_1m.jpg
01-13-2025
Saving the Iberian lynx: How humans rescued this rare feline from extinction
2025/01/fossilized-frozen-forest_whitebark-pine_yellowstone_alpine_credit-Daniel-Stahle_1m.jpg
01-13-2025
Fossilized frozen forest discovery in the US reveals ancient alpine ecosystem
2024/09/drinking-tea_every-day_slows-biological-aging_humans_1m.jpg
01-13-2025
Drinking tea every day is proven to delay biological aging in humans
2025/01/CO2-climate.jpg
01-13-2025
CO2 has regulated Earth’s climate for millions of years
2025/01/return-worlds-rarest-insect-century-absence.jpg
01-13-2025
World's rarest insect returns after a century of absence
2025/01/Lemurs-diversity.jpeg
01-13-2025
Endangered lemurs: Millions of years of diversity at risk
2025/01/Coral-resilience.jpg
01-13-2025
Isolated coral reefs survive with the help of their local network
2025/01/first-tools-on-earth_Oldowan-tools_Paranthropus-tooth_CBS-news_1m.jpg
01-13-2025
These might be the first tools ever used on Earth, and early humans didn't make them
2025/01/Plant-seedling.jpg
01-13-2025
New understanding of light detection in plants may revolutionize farming
2025/01/microbes-communication_choanoflagellate-S-rosetta_credit-Ella-Maru-Studio_1m.jpg
01-13-2025
Microbial cells have a fascinating and unexpected communication system
2025/01/Mollusk-fossils.jpg
01-13-2025
Fossils called Punk and Emo rewrite the story of mollusk evolution
Construction,Workers,Supervise,The,Pouring,Of,Concrete,On,The,Construction
01-13-2025
Construction materials could store carbon in homes and buildings, helping the climate
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved