Full "Buck Moon" joins the Perseid meteor shower for stellar show this weekend

This weekend, the cosmos has a mesmerizing display in store, a natural spectacle perfectly timed with the 55th anniversary of Apollo 11’s monumental achievement. As we celebrate the first time humans touched the moon’s surface in 1969, the full Buck Moon will illuminate our night skies, joined by a spectacular light show, courtesy of the Perseids meteor shower.

The full Buck Moon will reach its zenith on July 21, but it starts showcasing its full glory on July 20 – the exact day Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history.

The moon will even throw a weekend-long full moon party, appearing full from Friday evening right through to Monday morning.

Why the Buck Moon looks so big

July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon, is distinguished by its impressive size and brightness, often casting a warm red or orange glow. Why does this phenomenon occur? It is primarily due to location and atmospheric interference.

When the moon is positioned low over the horizon, its light traverses a longer path through the atmosphere. This extended journey scatters the shorter, blue wavelengths and allows the longer, red wavelengths to dominate.

This fascinating process is similar to what we observe during sunrises and sunsets. Such atmospheric magic not only enhances our appreciation of natural beauty but also offers insights into the intricate interactions between celestial bodies and our atmosphere.

Buck Moon and Perseids: What’s in a name?

Male deer, commonly referred to as ‘bucks’, typically develop new antlers in July, lending the full moon its colloquial name.

However, this month’s full moon may also be known as the ‘Thunder Moon’ due to the frequent storms of July, or the ‘Hay Moon’, reflecting the ongoing hay harvest.

Interestingly, for those practicing Hinduism, Buddhism, or Jainism, the ‘Guru Full Moon’ or ‘Guru Purnima’ holds significant spiritual importance.

This event symbolizes the purification of the mind and honors respective spiritual masters.

What broader implications do these names and traditions hold for our understanding of cultural and natural cycles?

By exploring the interconnectedness of nature and human practices, we gain valuable insights into both ecological phenomena and cultural heritage.

This balanced perspective enhances our appreciation of the natural world and its myriad influences on our lives.

Once we bid the Buck Moon adieu, get ready for a string of supermoons, with four lined up back to back. These astronomical giants grace us when a full moon’s timing coincides with its closest approach to Earth (the perigee). August 19th’s ‘Sturgeon Moon‘ will start off this run of oversized, overly dazzling moons.

Perseids meteor shower joins the sky party

Joining the full Buck Moon this weekend is the beginning of the annual Perseids meteor shower. If you’ve been outdoors on a clear summer night recently, you might have spotted a few streaks of light whizzing across the sky. Those gleaming trails were probably Perseids.

The Perseids meteor shower is a celestial event that starts in mid to late July and spans until late August, painting our night skies with streaks of light in its duration.

Magic of fireballs

As summer nights unfold, the sky comes alive with the debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet piercing through Earth’s atmosphere, igniting the renowned Perseids meteor shower.

This celestial spectacle, however, doesn’t offer a constant stream of light. On some nights, you might only spot a few meteors per hour, but at its peak, the Perseids dazzle with frequent “shooting star” displays.

Beyond just meteors, the Perseids are celebrated for their fireballs — magnificent, more brilliant explosions of light and color that linger longer than typical meteor streaks.

These fireballs are the result of larger particles of cometary material combusting as they enter our atmosphere, providing a breathtaking glimpse into the cosmos.

How to watch

This year, the waxing moon might mask some of the Perseids initially, but as it sets, and the meteor shower peaks, the true spectacle begins.

If you can find a spot away from city lights, with clear skies, you might be in for a celestial treat.

Predawn hours offer the best viewing window, but spotting some meteors as early as 10 p.m. isn’t uncommon.

Remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle

What’s fascinating is that these meteors and fireballs are actually remnants of comets and broken asteroids. Whenever a comet like Swift-Tuttle passes by the Sun, it leaves behind a dusty trail.

Earth, on its annual trip around the Sun, smashes into these trails, causing the debris to catch fire and disintegrate into what we see as meteors.

The comet responsible for our Perseids shower was discovered by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in 1862, hence the name Swift-Tuttle.

An astonishing fact about the comet is it’s almost twice the size of the object thought to have wiped out dinosaurs.

The constellation from which these meteors appear to be coming from, Perseus, is the namesake of our summer spectacle, the Perseids.

Buck Moon, Perseids, and skywatching

In summary, the celestial events surrounding the full Buck Moon and the Perseids meteor shower this month offer a dazzling display in our night skies, blending history, culture, and natural beauty.

From the moon’s impressive size and rich hues to the spectacular fireballs from comet Swift-Tuttle, these phenomena remind us of the wonders of our universe and the timeless fascination it holds for stargazers of all ages.

So, grab a blanket, find a quiet spot away from city lights, and let the sky put on its extraordinary show.

