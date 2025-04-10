The Last of Us? Fungal diseases that infect humans are becoming more common

The new season of “The Last of Us” arrives on April 13. In the show, a fictional fungus infects humans and spreads through the air. This idea feels unsettlingly real because some actual fungi spread through airborne spores, causing fungal infections.

Scientists have long known about fungi that invade organisms in surprising ways. One of these is cordyceps, which can infect ants and influence their behavior until the fungus extends and scatters spores onto unsuspecting targets on the forest floor.

Mention of the show’s new spore angle has also spotlighted research by Dr. Jim Kronstad, a microbiologist at the Michael Smith Laboratories at the University of British Columbia.

He is among those who study fungi that can adapt to warming climates, raising concerns that certain species might become more harmful to humans.

Climate worries

One fungus called Coccidioides causes valley fever. It can trigger serious lung infections, and scientists suspect that hotter temperatures could expand its range.

Another pathogen, Candida auris, is making headlines for its ability to spread in hospital settings. Many available antifungal drugs do not work against it, and some fear it could thrive more widely in a hotter environment.

Fungal spores and deadly infections

“Fungi love to make spores,” remarked Dr. Kronstad. Microscopic spores can lodge in the lungs of people who breathe them in, setting off infections.

In real life, Cryptococcus neoformans offers an example of a fungus that enters the body through inhalation of spores. It sometimes leads to meningitis, particularly in individuals who have weakened immune systems.

Fungi are jumping from soil to humans

Researchers recently found Rhodosporidiobolus fluvialis in humans after previously detecting it only in soil. Some see this as more proof that fungi can shift hosts and environments in unexpected ways.

Climate change might encourage certain fungal species to adapt to higher temperatures. Experts are looking into whether these organisms can learn to thrive inside human bodies more easily as global temperatures climb.

Fungi also help humans and the planet

“Fungi are super important, it’s phenomenal what they’ve done for humans,” added Dr. Kronstad. Fungi are not all threats. They break down waste into nutrients, help store carbon in soils, and have long served as food sources.

Scientists have experimented with fungal-based materials in various fields, from eco-friendly packaging to potential construction elements. These unique fibers can be sturdy yet light.

Fiction highlights real fungal infection threats

The show’s creators might have chosen to highlight spores to reflect real-world research that suggests airborne fungal transmission can be perilous.

While an actual fungus controlling human minds is far-fetched, the idea of sneaky microscopic travelers is not so outlandish.

Recent work details how fungal infections in wildlife and humans can intensify with more frequent travel and shifting climate patterns. Scientists hope that exploring fungal biology now will give us the upper hand.

Food and beyond

People often associate fungi with mushrooms or yeasts. Beyond these, numerous species serve crucial roles in producing bread, cheese, and even alternative meat.

They also offer lifesaving benefits. Penicillin emerged from fungi, sparking a medical revolution that continues to save countless lives.

Fungal infection threats are rising

Some fans of “The Last of Us” may wonder if the storyline signals a future fungal threat to humanity. Others feel it simply underscores how versatile and surprising nature can be.

Experts point out that while caution is wise, maintaining perspective is equally important. Practices such as infection control in hospitals and consistent monitoring of emerging pathogens could help address these concerns.

Preparing for change

Environmental scientists encourage efforts to track fungal populations and observe how rising temperatures affect them. They hope to predict potential risks before serious outbreaks happen.

Researchers also emphasize developing new antifungals to tackle resistant infections. This preventive approach could stop the spread of challenging species in healthcare settings.

Adapting with knowledge

Fungal biology remains a lively area of study. More advanced genetic tools could soon reveal how these organisms evolve to survive in hotter climates or new hosts.

There is growing interest in whether our bodies might also adapt. The interplay between changing fungi and human immune responses is a subject with many questions still to be answered.

Fungi are both dangerous and essential to life

Fungi are ancient, diverse, and often helpful. Their ability to mutate and jump into new niches is a reminder that we share our planet with organisms we are still learning to understand.

The latest season of “The Last of Us” might spark a fresh wave of curiosity about how fungal spores spread. If that curiosity leads to more research and careful preparation, the lessons could be invaluable.

The study is published in Nature.

