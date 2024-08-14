Genetically engineered trees produce wood reduces emissions by storing more carbon

Wood from genetically engineered trees is revolutionizing the construction industry with its potential to replace traditional building materials like steel, cement, and glass.

While engineered wood is celebrated for its ability to store carbon and resist degradation, it also comes with challenges, particularly the need for energy-intensive chemical processing that generates considerable waste.

However, a breakthrough from the University of Maryland has changed the game.

This group of scientists recently unveiled an innovative approach that leverages genetic engineering to create high-performing, structural wood without the need for energy-intensive processing or volatile chemicals.

Tree genetics in wood engineering

In a significant advancement for sustainable building materials, the researchers successfully modified a gene in live poplar trees, enabling them to produce wood ready for engineering sans processing.

“We are very excited to demonstrate an innovative approach that combines genetic engineering and wood engineering, to sustainably sequester and store carbon in a resilient super wood form”, commented Yiping Qi, a professor in the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at the University of Maryland.

“Carbon sequestration is critical in our fight against climate change, and such engineered wood may find many uses in the future bioeconomy,” Qi added.

Why use genetically engineered poplar trees?

Poplar trees are remarkable fast-growing giants that capture attention in parks and forests. These impressive organisms can grow several feet within a single year, characterized by their tall, straight trunks and leaves that flutter gracefully in the slightest breeze.

Diverse varieties, such as the quaking aspen, cottonwoods, and Lombardy poplar, each exhibit unique traits while maintaining the quintessential poplar appearance.

Their leaves, typically heart-shaped or oval, transform into brilliant yellow hues in the autumn, creating a stunning natural carpet.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, poplars play a vital role in ecosystems, providing habitat for birds and sustenance for deer and other wildlife.

In addition, humans have harnessed their utility in many ways. Poplar wood serves various purposes, from paper production to furniture making, and they are often planted as effective natural windbreaks.

An intriguing aspect of poplars lies in their resilience. Following forest fires, they demonstrate a remarkable ability to regenerate by sending up new shoots from their root systems.

This phenomenon exemplifies nature’s capacity for recovery, encapsulating the sentiment that “you can’t keep a good tree down.”

Out-engineering lignin

Traditionally, before wood can be treated for structural properties like increased strength or UV resistance, it must first be rid of a major component called lignin.

This is usually accomplished through chemical treatments that not only produce waste but also rely on significant energy usage.

The study saw the research team knock out a key gene titled 4CL1 using “base editing”, which resulted in poplars with 12.8% lower lignin content than wild-type poplar trees.

This significantly reduced lignin content is on par with standard chemical treatments for engineered wood products.

Sustainability of genetically engineered wood

The research team’s modified poplar trees were grown next to unmodified control trees in a greenhouse for close to six months.

Interestingly, they found no significant difference in growth rates or structure between the modified and unmodified trees.

Utilizing the genetically modified poplars, the team produced small samples of high-strength compressed wood – a material similar to particle board often used in furniture.

This material is created by soaking the wood in water under a vacuum and then hot-pressing it until it reaches nearly 1/5 of its original thickness, increasing the density of the fibers.

What the research team learned

To evaluate their success, the researchers compared the genetically modified poplar to natural poplar, untreated samples, and those treated with traditional chemical processes to reduce lignin content.

The results were promising. The modified material performed on par with chemically processed natural wood, with both versions proving denser and more than 1.5 times stronger than untreated natural wood.

The genetically modified material demonstrated tensile strength comparable to aluminum alloy 6061 and chemically treated wood.

This innovative research offers a promising path to the production of an array of building products in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner.

With the potential to significantly lower carbon emissions and reduce reliance on energy-intensive processing methods, genetically engineered wood might be the next major player in our battle against climate change.

Future of genetically engineered wood

As we move toward a more sustainable future, the application of genetically engineered wood could revolutionize the construction industry.

Beyond structural applications, this technology may pave the way for new developments in furniture design, packaging materials, and even composite products.

Ongoing research will focus on optimizing the properties of this engineered wood, including its durability and resistance to pests and environmental factors.

As awareness of climate issues grows, embracing innovations like this one could lead to a more sustainable approach to building, ultimately helping us reduce our ecological footprint while meeting the increasing demand for quality materials.

The future of construction may very well lie in the marriage of nature and technology, with genetically engineered wood leading the charge.

The full study was published in the journal Matter.

—–

