Ghost cats: Scientists used a clever trick to count snow leopards

Snow leopards roam the vast, rugged terrains of northern India, concealed by their elusive nature. A team of researchers set out to track the snow leopard population in this region across a sprawling 59,000 km² landscape.

The comprehensive study was led by Pankaj Raina, from the Department of Wildlife Protection in Ladakh. Identifying the secretive cats demanded meticulous research.

Tracking elusive snow leopards

The researchers looked for footprints, feces, and scratch marks to spot snow leopards. They also watched for brown bears and lynx and counted wild herbivores and livestock too.

Next, 956 camera traps were deployed over 8,500 km² (3,282 square miles), strategically positioned to maximize leopard sightings.

Artificial intelligence analyzed the captured images, identifying individual snow leopards by the unique pattern of spots on their foreheads – a method aptly termed “fingerprinting.”

Population density and distribution

In Ladakh, researchers estimated 477 snow leopards, representing 68% of India’s total population. Density varied, with 1 to 3 individuals per 100 km² (39 to 116 square miles).

Hemis National Park stood out, showcasing the highest density of snow leopards globally. Surprisingly, 61% of Ladakh’s snow leopards coexisted with human communities.

Grasslands rich in resources, areas with moderate climates, and complex terrains harbored higher leopard populations. Abundant prey with minimal human interference.

Counting snow leopards

Capturing these elusive creatures on camera required inventive strategies. “To photograph snow leopards’ foreheads, we had to make them pose in front of our cameras,” said Raina.

“This was done by spraying a small amount of perfume just below the cameras that were deployed near their favored scent marking rocks on the high ridge tops. The curious leopards lower their heads to smell the novel smell and we have our prized photos!”

The challenge didn’t end with taking photos. Identifying individuals was another story. The team used a specialized pattern recognition program.

“Fingerprinting snow leopards: A special pattern recognition software that fits a three dimensional model on the snow leopards forehead image extracts the spot patterns and stores them in a database for comparing it with other snow leopard photographs, and comes up with close matches,” said the researchers.

“This reduced our work many fold and improved the accuracy of correct individual identification that is crucial for population estimation using statistical models.”

Gaps in snow leopard research

Beyond the clever use of cameras, the study’s methodology addressed existing gaps in snow leopard research. Researchers implemented a double-sampling approach, covering areas with varying densities to form a comprehensive population estimate.

Over 26,130 images of 126 unique leopards were captured. These images became part of India’s first national photo library of snow leopards – a digital archive aimed at monitoring population changes, tracking poaching incidents, and understanding snow leopard movements.

Cultural reverence and ecological realities

Ladakh’s snow leopard population thrives not only due to rugged landscapes but also due to the cultural reverence locals hold for wildlife.

“The deep-rooted reverence for wildlife among Ladakh’s communities, combined with the economic benefits from snow leopard tourism and conflict management strategies, helps sustain some of the world’s highest snow leopard densities – a model that could be adapted and upscaled across the species’ range,” noted the study authors.

While Hemis National Park reported the highest densities, multi-use areas also emerged as critical habitats. These regions, characterized by higher prey density and less human disturbance, supported substantial snow leopard populations.

Future challenges and adaptive strategies

Despite the success, emerging threats loom. Habitat loss due to infrastructure projects. Climate change altering prey distribution. Poaching, still a pressing concern.

Researchers advocate for scalable monitoring techniques that can be applied globally. In Ladakh, integrating local knowledge with advanced technology could serve as a blueprint for snow leopard conservation worldwide.

Ladakh’s snow leopard conservation framework weaves together traditional practices and modern science.

As human-wildlife interactions increase, balancing conservation with community needs becomes more urgent. In Ladakh, this delicate equilibrium holds the key to sustaining one of the world’s largest snow leopard populations.

Adapting this model to other regions could redefine global snow leopard conservation.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

