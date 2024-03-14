Giant sequoias are thriving in the UK landscape

The UK landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the inclusion of giant sequoias, Sequoiadendron giganteum. These impressive redwoods, native to the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, are proving to be greatly beneficial to their new environment.

In a collaborative study from UCL and the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, researchers have discovered that giant sequoias are thriving in the UK and making significant contributions to carbon capture. This success is attributed to their swift growth rates and lengthy lifespans.

Analyzing the resilience of giant sequoias

The giant sequoias have been a part of the UK’s flora for 160 years. However, researchers have only recently begun to systematically analyze their growth rate and resilience in this new environment.

The study highlights the sequoias’ potential to absorb an average of 85 kilograms of carbon annually from the atmosphere. This finding is particularly noteworthy given the species’ endangered status. In its native California, fewer than 80,000 giant sequoias remain.

Ross Holland, the lead author of the study, noted: “Giant sequoias are some of the most massive organisms on Earth, making up some of the most carbon-dense forests globally due to their great age. We found that UK redwoods are well adapted and capable of capturing a significant amount of carbon dioxide.”

This adaptability suggests a promising role for these trees in the UK’s landscape and carbon management efforts.

The multifaceted benefits of giant sequoias

While reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuels remains the primary focus of climate change mitigation, trees like the giant sequoias offer a complementary solution. They achieve this through carbon sequestration. Moreover, they provide additional benefits for climate, ecosystems, and human well-being.

Giant sequoias are among the fastest-growing and longest-lived organisms on the planet. They have the ability to sustain rapid growth throughout their 3,000-year lifespan.

They can reach up to 90 meters in height and have the largest trunk volumes among trees. Additionally, their fire resistance enables them to survive wildfires.

Laser scanning technology

To assess how these majestic trees fare in the UK’s milder climate with varied rainfall, the researchers mapped nearly 5,000 individual sequoias and examined three specific groves using terrestrial laser scanners. This technology enabled accurate measurement of the trees’ heights and volumes. It provided insights into their growth patterns across different UK regions.

Dr. Phil Wilkes, a co-author of the study, emphasized the significance of this approach: “Using the latest laser scanning technology has allowed us to accurately ‘weigh’ these massive trees without having to cut them down. This means we can measure many more trees as well as revisit them in the future.”

A long-term commitment

Despite the encouraging findings, the researchers caution that embracing tree planting requires a long-term commitment. This is especially true for species like the giant sequoia.

Consideration must be given to factors such as the UK’s changing climate over the next 160 years. This is necessary to ensure these trees continue to thrive.

Professor Mat Disney, a senior author of the study, reflected on the importance of understanding how well giant sequoias are adapting to the UK climate.

“These results give us an important baseline. Currently, these trees are probably more important for their aesthetic and historical interest than solving the climate crisis. But as more are planted, we need to know how they will grow,” said Disney.

The introduction of giant sequoias to the UK landscape is a testament to their enduring appeal and potential ecological benefits. Their growth and adaptability offer a fascinating glimpse into how these ancient giants can contribute to modern environmental challenges.