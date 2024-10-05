Glucose: The sweet secret to a younger brain?

Imagine this: a future where the secret to youthful cognitive vibrancy lies in the sugars we consume. Sound too good to be true? Well, the latest research from Stanford Medicine suggests that there may be more to this than meets the eye.

Glucose, a simple sugar molecule that plays an essential role in our bodies, might just be the key to understanding the aging brain’s ability to produce new neurons.

Aging brain and neurogenesis

As we grow older, our brains, like the rest of our bodies, begin to slow down. This aging decline is especially evident in the brain’s ability to produce fresh neurons – a process known as neurogenesis.

Reduced neurogenesis impacts our minds significantly, from memory loss to the exacerbation of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

But why exactly does this happen? A research team led by Dr. Anne Brunet, a genetics professor at Stanford, embarked on a journey to investigate.

Glucose and brain aging

The team used high precision CRISPR technology for extensive genetic screening. The goal was to identify any genes that could potentially get the dormant neural stem cells in aged mice back in action.

The results were a revelation. Of the 300 genes discovered, one emerged a standout: the Slc2a4 gene, which codes for the glucose transporter protein GLUT4.

“We first found 300 genes that had this ability- which is a lot,” noted Dr. Brunet. “One in particular caught our attention. It was the gene for the glucose transporter known as the GLUT4 protein, suggesting that elevated glucose levels in and around old neural stem cells could be keeping those cells inactive.”

From the lab to real life

The researchers then moved their study from the test tube to the animal kingdom. Using a novel in vivo screening technique, they experimented on the brains of aged mice.

The experts injected viruses carrying instructions to suppress specific genes directly into a region rich in neural stem cells. Five weeks in, the results were promising.

Knocking out the Slc2a4 gene increased new neuron production in the mice’s olfactory bulbs by over two times.

Interestingly, this did not only happen in the olfactory bulbs but also in the subventricular zone – a region brimming with neural stem cells. This indicated that the treatment was stimulating the very population of stem cells.

The glucose-brain connection

Subsequent investigation revealed that neural stem cells from the older mice consumed twice as much glucose as those from the younger mice.

This increased glucose absorption seemed to push the stem cells into a more dormant state. By removing Slc2a4 and reducing glucose influx, the aged stem cells had a higher probability of activating and producing new neurons.

The connection to the glucose transporter unveils exciting directions for future interventions. Dr. Brunet described it as a “hopeful finding,” implying that it could lead to the creation of pharmaceutical or genetic therapies that stimulate new neuron growth in aged or injured brains.

The research also paves the way for straightforward behavioral interventions like a low carbohydrate diet that might limit the glucose amount absorbed by old neural stem cells.

Limitations of the study

While this research has certainly taken a significant step forward in understanding brain aging and regeneration, it is important to emphasize that it was conducted in mice.

Further research is needed to determine if these findings hold true in humans and to investigate the long-term side effects of manipulating glucose intake.

However, with Dr. Brunet’s research, we have promising new targets for developing therapies, specifically targeting GLUT4 and other key regulators of neural stem cells.

Therapeutic potential of glucose for the brain

As the research progresses, understanding the interaction between glucose and neural stem cells in humans becomes paramount.

The insights gained from manipulating glucose pathways in mice provide a tantalizing glimpse into future applications for enhancing human brain health.

Potential therapies could include precise genetic targeting of the GLUT4 pathway or dietary modifications to fine-tune glucose levels, ensuring an optimal environment for neurogenesis.

This approach holds promise for counteracting the cognitive decline associated with aging, and also for rehabilitating brain function following injury or disease.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

