Wonder material that "will change the world" is officially declared safe for humans

A nanotechnology material called graphene has captured attention worldwide, with many scientists dubbing it the latest “wonder material” with the potential to have an enormous human impact.

Graphene’s structure, made of carbon atoms arranged in a thin sheet, has properties that make it a strong contender to revolutionize many industries.

It’s often regarded as the thinnest and strongest material discovered so far, showing flexibility that few other materials can match. Its potential uses range from improving electronic devices to creating better ways to clean water.

After examining these possibilities, it makes sense to consider how exposure to this material might affect the human body.

Dr. Mark Miller, from the University of Edinburgh, has been involved in efforts to understand the role graphene may play in our lives.

Graphene and human health

Recent human studies indicate that controlled inhalation of a type of graphene known as graphene oxide does not pose short-term lung or heart risks.

It was tested for the first time in people through a carefully designed trial. The version used was made to be compatible with water. The idea was to ensure that the material fit medical standards as closely as possible.

This work involved groups from the Universities of Edinburgh and Manchester, which signals a broad commitment to understanding its safety.

Researchers want to know if larger or long-term doses might create different results since the structure of graphene is incredibly fine.

“Nanomaterials such as graphene hold such great promise, but we must ensure they are manufactured in a way that is safe before they can be used more widely in our lives,” explained Dr. Miller.

“Being able to explore the safety of this unique material in human volunteers is a huge step forward in our understanding of how graphene could affect the body. With careful design we can safely make the most of nanotechnology.”

Testing graphene on human subjects

The first-ever controlled exposure clinical study involved 14 healthy participants. They inhaled graphene oxide through a mask while riding stationary bikes inside a mobile exposure chamber.

Experts checked their lung function, blood pressure, blood clotting, and markers of inflammation.

There were no serious effects on breathing or blood pressure. There was a small indication of changes to blood clotting.

The team behind this effort noticed that every detail matters when it comes to making these materials suitable for everyday use.

“This is the first-ever controlled study involving healthy people to demonstrate that very pure forms of graphene oxide — of a specific size distribution and surface character — can be further developed in a way that would minimize the risk to human health,” shared an enthusiastic Kostarelos.

“It has taken us more than 10 years to develop the knowledge to carry out this research, from a materials and biological science point of view, but also from the clinical capacity to carry out such controlled studies safely by assembling some of the world’s leading experts in this field,” he concluded.

Why does any of this matter?

Graphene’s discovery in 2004 led researchers to see it as a possible choice for new health treatments and devices.

It could help deliver targeted therapies for certain health issues, and it may be useful in implants and sensors, too. However, each idea requires clear safety tests and FDA approval before anyone uses it in clinics.

The recent study offers data that can guide future work. The British Heart Foundation’s Professor Bryan Williams supported these steps that might open new doors.

“The discovery that this type of graphene can be developed safely, with minimal short term side effects, could open the door to the development of new devices, treatment innovations and monitoring techniques,” Williams explained.

“We look forward to seeing larger studies over a longer timeframe to better understand how we can safely use nanomaterials like graphene to make leaps in delivering lifesaving drugs to patients.”

Producing graphene from microplastics

Another team of scientists took an entirely different angle. They focused on microplastics, which are tiny plastic fragments about the size of a sesame seed.

These small bits are making their way into oceans and lakes, causing trouble for fish, wildlife, and eventually humans.

A group at James Cook University came up with a way to convert microplastics into graphene using a process called Atmospheric Pressure Microwave Plasma synthesis.

This approach might simplify recycling methods and make them more friendly to the environment.

“These microplastics are notorious for their non-degradable and insoluble nature in water and are an evolving threat to fish and animals and humans,” said Professor Jacob.

Pushing the limits

A small sample of plastic can be transformed at an impressive rate. About 30 mg of microplastics yielded nearly 5 mg of graphene in just 1 minute.

This pace is faster than earlier techniques. Turning what was once waste into a valuable carbon material could change how society manages plastic pollution.

“Approximately 30 mg of microplastics produced nearly 5 mg of graphene in 1 minute. This production rate is remarkably higher than achieved previously, and offers a simpler, more environmentally friendly alternative to current techniques,” Dr. Zafar concluded.

Graphene, humans, and the future

To sum it all up, every piece of research on graphene hints that this material might hold keys to many improving many areas of human health and everyday life.

The question remains how to use it without harming health or the planet.

Studies on the effects of breathing in tiny amounts give important clues, and efforts to turn common plastic waste into valuable carbon sheets point to other ways it can be useful.

Experts want to learn more about its behavior in larger doses and over longer stretches of time. They also want to see if the new recycling methods stay efficient at a larger scale.

The latest research keeps pushing forward, looking for important answers that could positively impact everyone on Earth.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

