Having a pet leads to a much slower rate of cognitive decline

12-26-2023

Earth.com staff writer

Recent studies have uncovered intriguing links between pet ownership and cognitive health in older adults, particularly those living alone. This research offers a clearer and more concise exploration of how our furry friends play a role in slowing cognitive decline.

The ELSA study

A comprehensive investigation using data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA) has revealed that for older adults living solo, owning a pet is associated with a slower decline in various cognitive functions.

Specifically, these individuals showed lesser rates of decline in verbal memory, verbal fluency, and overall verbal cognition compared to their counterparts who live with others.

Interestingly, pet ownership seemed to neutralize the negative impact of living alone on these cognitive aspects.

Earlier studies on pets and cognitive decline

These findings are not isolated. Earlier cross-sectional studies echo similar benefits, linking pet ownership to better verbal memory and executive function.

Even when different methods were used to assess cognitive abilities, such as serial sevens subtraction or clock-drawing tests, the positive association with pet ownership remained consistent.

In a more focused study involving 32 participants, researchers found that pet owners experienced slower deterioration in verbal memory and executive function over a decade.

This aligns with the ELSA study results, despite potential limitations like recall bias and uncertain temporal relationships in the smaller study.

Contrasting views and study design

Not all research aligns perfectly. Some previous cross-sectional studies did not find a significant link between pet ownership and cognitive functions like verbal memory or executive function.

This discrepancy could be attributed to differences in study designs (longitudinal vs. cross-sectional) and the cognitive tests used.

Further analysis highlights that the protective role of pets is more pronounced in older adults living alone. This group is particularly vulnerable to dementia, and pet ownership seems to offer a buffer against the cognitive decline typically associated with living solo.

Broader cognitive functions

While the focus has been on verbal memory and executive function, cognitive health is multi-dimensional. Other studies have suggested that pets might also positively influence processing speed and orientation.

Therefore, a more comprehensive approach is needed to fully understand the impact of pet ownership on overall cognitive health.

The study, while insightful, has its limitations. It primarily assessed only two dimensions of cognitive function.

Additionally, the assumption of constant pet ownership from a single wave of data collection, the lack of diversity in the study population, and potential unmeasured confounding factors highlight the need for further research. This includes randomized clinical trials to establish a causal relationship.

Using pets to mitigate cognitive decline

In summary, found that pet ownership slowed down the decline in verbal memory, verbal fluency, and overall verbal cognition in older adults living alone. However, this association did not extend to those living with others.

Additionally, owning a pet entirely counteracted the negative effects of living alone on verbal memory, verbal fluency, and comprehensive verbal cognition.

These results indicate that pet ownership could benefit the verbal memory and verbal fluency of older adults living by themselves.

While further studies are necessary to confirm these findings, the prospect of incorporating pets into public health policies for cognitive health is an exciting and heartwarming possibility.

The full study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

