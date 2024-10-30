Hedgehogs face extinction as their habitats vanish

The warm, familiar image of hedgehogs has now turned into an alarming symbol of the ecological crisis our planet is facing.

Hedgehogs, once common in Europe, are now struggling to survive. Their habitats have decreased as a result of urban growth, intensive farming, and roads.

The IUCN has labeled them “near threatened” due to a significant population decline of 30% in the last decade.

Sudden disappearance of hedgehogs

Frenzied urban development hasn’t been kind to hedgehogs. The concrete jungle and polluted air have made their existence an uphill battle, but that’s just part of the problem.

Our high-speed roads have morphed into death traps for these critters – who aren’t known for their swift movements.

Even the rural landscapes, once considered safe havens, have become hostile territories. Technologically advanced farming techniques, especially the rampant use of pesticides, have not only eliminated insects – a primary food source for hedgehogs, but also pose a potential poison threat to the hedgehogs.

Threat of hedgehog extinction

Even after concerted efforts by IUCN, fully grasping the reasons behind the decline in hedgehog population remains a puzzle.

“Unfortunately, evidence points towards a worrying and widespread downward trend. The red list assessment also highlights data uncertainties – for example, the limits of this species’ distribution are not entirely clear, and there are gaps in knowledge of its populations,” said Abi Gazzard, a program officer at IUCN.

“There is still a chance to halt the decline of the western European hedgehog, and we must aim to prevent any further worsening of status.”

Saving hedgehogs from extinction

The Mammal Society is rallying the public to make their backyards and gardens more welcoming for hedgehogs. This could mean creating small passages in fences for their free movement, avoiding harmful pesticides, and setting up cozy shelters for them to rest.

“This decline will likely come as no surprise to the average person. When hedgehogs come up in conversation, it’s not long before someone says that they just don’t see them any more,” said Hope Nothhelfer, a communications officer at the Mammal Society.

“The hope is that as hedgehogs become more and more like a distant memory from our childhoods, we will respond with action that will bring these memories back to life.”

Red List revelations

The hedgehog is not alone in its struggle. Many species worldwide are facing similar challenges. In fact, the IUCN’s red list has been buzzing with shifts and changes.

The grey plover, for instance, has seen its population drop by over 30% since the late 1990s, landing it in the “vulnerable” category.

Conservation efforts need a boost

With these distressing circumstances, global conservation efforts need a major revamp to save hedgehogs from extinction.

Initiatives focusing on restoring habitats, legal protection drives, and public awareness programs are gaining momentum, as more and more people realize that preserving biodiversity is critical.

Education is a powerful weapon in the fight for conservation. By educating individuals about wildlife preservation, we equip them with the tools they need to actively contribute to the cause.

We have seen school curriculums and community workshops becoming more inclusive of modules on environmental awareness and biodiversity.

The threat to trees

If we want to help save hedgehogs, we must also turn our attention to trees. Hedgehogs rely on trees for shelter and nesting material. Trees also attract the insects that hedgehogs like to eat, such as beetles and caterpillars.

The red list reveals that 38% of the world’s tree species are wavering on the brink of extinction. It is our job to ensure that we are planting at the same rate, if not more, at which we are felling these trees.

Our heavy-handed urbanization and agricultural expansion are directly responsible for the loss of tree habitats. Other threatening factors include invasive species, pests, and diseases.

The research reminds us that many of the decisions we make, such as paving a driveway or selecting a pesticide, directly impacts the habitats of animals – and therefore, their survival.

Though the consequences of our actions may not always be immediate and visible, they certainly have long-lasting effects.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–