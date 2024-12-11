Hedgehogs have flexible hibernation habits that help them survive

A recent study has revealed that hedgehogs living in the same semi-rural area show remarkable variation in their hibernation timing and patterns.

Some individuals begin hibernating up to three months later than others – a flexibility that researchers believe could help them adapt to climate change and urbanization.

Hibernation habits of wild hedgehogs

The study, carried out by researchers at Liverpool John Moores University, tracked the hibernation behaviors of wild hedgehogs on an unused golf course in the Wirral.

Using radio trackers to monitor their locations and skin temperatures, alongside nighttime observations with torches, the researchers uncovered unexpected diversity in hibernation habits.

“It was a surprise to see wild hedgehogs living in the same environment have so much variation in their hibernation pattern,” said Katie Crawford, a PhD student at John Moores University who will present the research at the British Ecological Society (BES) Annual Meeting in Liverpool.

Wide variability in hibernation timing

All five hedgehogs in the study entered hibernation, but with significant differences in timing.

The first hedgehog began hibernating in mid-September, when temperatures were as high as 19°C, while another didn’t hibernate until mid-December, despite temperatures dropping to -6°C.

The hibernation periods also varied, with differences of up to 47 days in when they ended.

“When hedgehogs hibernate, they go through cycles of torpor in which they decrease their metabolic rate and body temperature. Torpor bouts, typically lasting a few days to weeks, are interspersed with bursts of arousal for a few hours up to a couple of days,” Crawford explained.

Hibernation strategies of hedgehogs

The study revealed that some hedgehogs used shorter torpor phases followed by extended periods of activity, possibly for foraging, particularly at the start and end of their hibernation periods. This adaptability could prove advantageous in the face of unpredictable environmental changes.

“Hibernators are at significant risk from climate change because they’re very reliant on ambient temperatures. When temperatures are higher, they can’t save as much energy because they’re not reducing their body temperature as low,” Crawford said.

Since hibernating hedgehogs rely on stored fat for survival, this could present challenges.

However, their flexible hibernation strategies may allow them to secure additional food, which could be a valuable adaptation as winters in the UK grow milder and more unpredictable.

Hedgehog conservation status and challenges

European hedgehogs are now listed as near-threatened on the IUCN Red List. In the UK, rural populations are declining due to threats such as road collisions, while urban populations remain stable or are increasing in some areas.

The study, conducted from Spring 2023 to Spring 2024, recorded around 26 hedgehogs on the golf course during the summer, indicating a high local population.

“At the start of the experiment, we would go out to the golf course at night with big torches to find hedgehogs,” Crawford said.

Valuable insights into hedgehog behavior

With the assistance of her supervisor, Dr. Julia Nowack, the team tagged five individuals with radio trackers and monitored them daily throughout their hibernation period.

Although the sample size was small due to the intensive nature of the research, the findings provide valuable insights into hedgehog behavior.

The researchers are now expanding their study to include 11 hedgehogs across different habitats in Merseyside to determine if urban hedgehogs show even greater variability.

“We’re already seeing a lot of flexibility in the hibernation patterns of this year’s cohort,” Crawford added.

This ongoing work underscores the resilience of hedgehogs and their potential to adapt to environmental changes.

By understanding their hibernation patterns in greater detail, researchers hope to contribute to conservation efforts and shed light on how these animals can survive in a rapidly changing world.

More about hedgehogs

Hedgehogs are small, spiny mammals known for their unique defense mechanism of rolling into a tight ball, which protects their vulnerable underbellies with a coat of sharp spines.

Found across Europe, Asia, and Africa, they thrive in diverse habitats such as forests, grasslands, and even suburban gardens. These nocturnal creatures are primarily insectivorous, feeding on insects, worms, and small invertebrates – though they are opportunistic eaters and will consume fruits and vegetables when available.

Hedgehogs have poor eyesight but compensate with excellent hearing and a keen sense of smell, which they use to forage for food.

In many cultures, hedgehogs are symbols of good luck and have become popular pets due to their endearing behavior and manageable size. Despite this, they require specific care – including warm, quiet environments and specialized diets – to thrive in captivity.

