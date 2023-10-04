Article image
10-04-2023

Honeybees are very selective about their nutritional choices

Earth.com staff writer

Honeybees are more discerning in their nutritional choices than previously believed, according to a new study led by the University of Helsinki. This revelation could have profound implications for both bee health and human agriculture.

“Honeybees are the most widespread managed pollinators of our food crops, and a crucial part of their well-being is a suitable diet,” wrote the study authors.  “Yet, we do not know how they choose flowers to collect nectar or pollen from.”

Surprisingly selective

Historically, honeybees were regarded as generalists when it came to selecting flowering plants, implying they could adapt to a variety of plant species. 

However, the current study has challenged this assumption, indicating that these insects display a high degree of selectivity.

Honeybees use a fraction of available plants 

“Honeybees choose certain plants as their food resources, and these choices differ among time points and, within a time point, even among bee colonies within the same apiary,” explained study co-author Helena Wirta.

“As an example, at a time point, a colony would collect nectar and pollen mainly from different plants.”

“Based on our results, honeybees are more selective than assumed, using only a fraction of available plants. Thus, to fulfil its nutritional needs, it is likely to need a wide selection of plants from which to select suitable ones.”

Focus of the study 

For the study, honey and pollen samples were collected from beehives. DNA was then extracted from the samples to investigate the nutritional contents of the plants that the bees had visited.

“Here we studied forty-three honeybee colonies in six apiaries over a summer, identifying the floral origins of honey and hive-stored pollen samples by DNA-metabarcoding,” explained the study authors.

“We recorded the available flowering plants and analyzed the specialized metabolites in honey.”

What the researchers learned 

The results revealed that plant species vary in the protein content, amino and fatty acid composition of pollen, and the quantity and composition of sugars in the nectar. 

In line with these variations, bees would, for instance, favor raspberries particularly in mid- and late summer for nectar. During early summer, they would opt for nectar and pollen from blueberry and cow parsley.

“Overall, we find that honeybees use mostly the same plants for both nectar and pollen, yet per colony less than half of the plant genera are used for both nectar and pollen at a time,” wrote the researchers.

“Across samples, on average fewer plant genera were used for pollen, but the composition was more variable among samples, suggesting higher selectivity for pollen sources. Of the available flowering plants, honeybees used only a fraction for either nectar or pollen foraging.”

Study implications 

These revelations hold significance, especially in light of the declining pollinator numbers reported in recent years. 

Honeybees play a pivotal role as pollinators for not just crop plants but also for wild flora. It is important to know which plants meet honeybee nutritional requirements.

“We studied managed honeybees, so our results apply especially to crop species pollination, which impacts both the quality and quantity of yields,” said Wirta.

“To ensure food security, including a variety of plants with high nutritional value, we should take these new findings into consideration.”

The research is published in the journal Scientific Reports

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
2023/10/Biobanking.jpg
10-04-2023
Biobanking: Historic initiative aims to genetically rescue endangered species
2023/10/insect_dragonfly_flying_1medium.jpg
10-04-2023
Insect wings flap faster than their brain speed can command
Portrait,Of,A,Young,Cheerful,Woman,Eating,Salad,At,The
10-04-2023
Being a vegetarian is genetic and could explain why some people can’t give up meat
Nutritional-Choices.jpg
10-04-2023
Honeybees are very selective about their nutritional choices
2023/10/puppy_kitten_grass_eating_1medium.jpg
10-04-2023
Switching dogs and cats to vegan diets would help the Earth tremendously
Controlled-burns.jpg
10-04-2023
Climate change restricts the use of controlled burns, amplifying fire risks
Smoked,Soy,Cheese,Tofu,Diced,On,A,Cutting,Board,,Soy
10-04-2023
Old trick turns plant-based cheese into something that actually tastes good
Cat-purring.jpg
10-04-2023
Cat purring remains a mystery that we don't fully understand
Rock-weathering.jpg
10-04-2023
Natural rock weathering is a CO2 source comparable to volcanoes
Verbal-abuse.jpg
10-04-2023
Verbal abuse can be as harmful to children as physical abuse
2023/10/JUMBOs_orion-nebula_Webb_1medium.jpg
10-04-2023
JuMBOs: Newly-discovered, free-floating worlds that can't be explained
Lunar,Base,,Spatial,Outpost.,First,Settlement,On,The,Moon.,Space
10-04-2023
NASA plans to build a house on the moon by 2040
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved