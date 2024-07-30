Honeybees need a balanced diet for optimal health

Honeybees have a whopping impact on our planet, much more so than what meets the eye. From pollinating our flowers to aiding in the production of the fruits and veggies we relish, they’re the unsung heroes of our ecosystem. But did you know that their diet plays a crucial role in their daily tasks and survival?

When it comes to their diet, it isn’t just about the sugars and starches. We’ve got news straight from the honeycomb that could help us help them do their job better.

New research has shed light on how the balance of the honeybee diet directly influences their health and job performance.

Balanced honeybee diet, balanced hive

The mind behind this intriguing research is Professor Sharoni Shafir from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Working from the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, Professor Shafir’s study delves into the nutritional balance of honeybees and its effects on their overall fitness and homeostasis.

The study paints a clear picture for us; a balanced diet for honeybees is not just a nice-to-have but a must-have for their optimal health.

The overall task performance of these industrious creatures, especially nursing the larvae, hinges on their nutritional intake. Without a well-balanced diet, honeybees may find their nursing abilities hindered.

Nutrition from honeybees’ diet

Wondering what we mean by a balanced diet for these buzzing friends of ours? One key aspect is the omega-6:3 ratio.

In Professor Shafir’s study, an omega-6:3 ratio of 5:1 proved detrimental for the honey bees. With this unbalanced diet, it took longer for them to start nursing. They made fewer nursing rounds, and they couldn’t properly cater to the needs of the three-day-old and four-day-old larvae.

Honeybees aren’t privy to nutrition facts labels like we are. They can’t check the omega-6:3 ratio before deciding on their food. So, who’s to ensure their diet is balanced?

Balanced vs. unbalanced diet

The research team took one-day-old worker bees and split them into two groups. One group had a balanced diet, while the other group dined on an unbalanced spread for seven days.

After this, the bees were all sent into a common-garden hive, tagged with barcodes, and filmed continuously for six days.

The stars in this intriguing find were the bees from the unbalanced diet group. They exhibited a delay in nursing behavior and a reduced efficiency in caring for the larvae, which is precisely what Professor Shafir anticipated.

Big step for bee-kind

The results of this study hold substantial implications, especially in cultivated landscapes where balanced pollen sources can be scanty.

“Balanced nutrition is fundamental for honeybee colonies, impacting not just individual health but also the overall efficiency and survival of the hive,” said Professor Shafir.

“Our study underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced omega-6:3 ratio in the diet of honey bees to ensure they can perform their crucial roles within the colony effectively.”

A hike in the omega-6:3 ratio could pose a severe risk to these amazing creatures. It can affect their health, cognitive abilities, and their strength to keep their colonies afloat.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The research opens the doors to increased understanding of honeybees’ nutritional needs. It’s a call to action for us to buttress our efforts in conserving diverse and nutritionally adequate pollen sources for these essential pollinators.

So, what can you do for our buzzing buddies?

The role we play

Professor Shafir’s research aligns with broader findings on how nutritional imbalances impact not just bees but various species. It impacts their survival, successful reproduction, and even the health of their offsprings.

This research is not just a footnote in the annals of scientific literature. It’s a call to humans to increase awareness and take action to support the nutritional needs of honeybees. After all, they play a vital role in maintaining their populations and providing crucial pollination services.

So next time you see a bee buzzing around flowers in your garden, remember, making sure it finds a balanced diet could mean a world of difference. And in doing so, you’re not just helping the bees, but our planet too.

The study is published in the journal Animal Behaviour.

