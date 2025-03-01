Hormones may slow skin aging and reduce wrinkles

Many people strive to maintain smooth, youthful-looking skin and vibrant, naturally colored hair as they age. Scientists have long explored the biological mechanisms behind aging, and new research now highlights the role of specific hormones that may help preserve a youthful appearance.

A study led by Dr. Markus Böhm from the University of Münster suggests that certain hormonal therapies could provide promising new solutions.

Intrinsic and extrinsic shifts

“Skin is the largest organ of the human body and undergoes both intrinsic (chronological) and extrinsic aging,” wrote the researchers.

“While intrinsic skin aging is driven by genetic and epigenetic factors, extrinsic aging is mediated by external threats such as UV irradiation or fine particular matters, the sum of which is referred to as exposome.”

The experts noted that intrinsic and extrinsic aging can overlap, leading to the breakdown of connective tissues, reduced stem cell function, and pigment loss.

Hormones that may slow skin aging

Retinoids are a group of vitamin A derivatives that can help reduce wrinkles. Dermatologists have long prescribed them for skin rejuvenation.

Some researchers are also exploring estrogen and its ability to maintain skin elasticity. They believe that this type of hormone therapy may influence collagen levels.

Dr. Böhm explained that some of the hormones examined in the study show potential for slowing signs of aging. For example, the initial findings suggest that certain hormones could be used to slow hair graying and the development of wrinkles.

“Our paper highlights key hormone players that orchestrate pathways of skin aging such as degradation of connective tissue (leading to wrinkling), stem cell survival and loss of pigment (leading to hair graying),” said Dr. Böhm.

According to the researchers, hormones such as insulin-like growth factor 1 and growth hormone play important roles in how skin cells function.

Anti-aging effects of hormones

Melatonin is sometimes called the sleep hormone. Experts note that it has antioxidant qualities, which could shield skin cells from harm.

Melatonin also helps regulate mitochondria, the tiny powerhouses in cells. This might lower stress from environmental factors like UV rays.

Scientists are looking at α-melanocyte-stimulating hormone to see if it influences skin pigmentation. They are also investigating the endocannabinoids found in CBD-based products for their effect on skin stress responses.

In certain studies, these molecules appeared to provide protection against UV-induced changes. They may also be linked to how hair loses its natural pigment.

Finding a path forward

Research teams are now piecing together how different hormonal systems affect wrinkles and color changes. They hope that future treatments might combine topical and internal methods to keep skin more resilient.

For example, experts see the opportunity for using hormones to address issues like collagen breakdown and pigment loss more precisely.

Some hormones are easy to produce and come with few side effects, making them good candidates for new approaches. Long-term studies are still needed to clarify safe dosage and best application methods.

“Until now, only a limited number of these hormones, mainly topical retinoids and estrogens, have found their way into clinical practice as anti-skin aging compounds,” noted the study authors.

“Further research into the biological properties of endocrine players or its derivatives may offer the development of novel senotherapeutics for the treatment and prevention of skin aging.”

Are hormone-based skin treatments safe?

Hormone therapies have been used for years in various medical fields, including endocrinology, reproductive health, and oncology. Physicians carefully evaluate the risks and benefits before prescribing them, as these treatments can influence a wide range of physiological processes.

Potential side effects may include changes in mood, metabolic function, cardiovascular health, and even skin physiology.

Clinical trials are currently underway to assess the safety and efficacy of hormone-based treatments for skincare. The goal is to investigate factors like hormone absorption through the skin, systemic effects, and potential long-term risks.

Experts emphasize the importance of medical supervision when using hormone-based therapies, warning that self-prescribing or using unregulated products could lead to unintended consequences.

Misuse may disrupt the body’s natural hormonal balance, potentially causing adverse effects that outweigh any perceived benefits for the skin.

The study is published in the journal Endocrine Reviews.

