How deep-sea fish survive the crushing depths of the ocean

The deep sea has long fascinated scientists and explorers alike. It stretches across more than half of Earth’s surface, yet much of it remains a mystery. For years, researchers believed that life at extreme depths was nearly impossible.

The immense pressure, near-freezing temperatures, and lack of sunlight seemed too hostile for survival. The hadal zone, which lies beyond 6,000 meters, was once thought to be a biological desert, devoid of complex ecosystems.

Recent advances in deep-sea exploration have changed this perception. Remarkable discoveries have revealed thriving marine life in one of the most inhospitable places on the planet.

Scientists are now unraveling the secrets of these resilient organisms, learning how they survive and adapt to extreme conditions.

A recent study led by Professor He Shunping and his team at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), sheds light on the evolutionary history of deep-sea fish and their genetic adaptations.

A new perspective on the hadal zone

For a long time, the deep ocean was considered an isolated and lifeless abyss. The crushing pressure at these depths exceeds one ton per square centimeter.

Temperatures hover just above freezing, and oxygen levels remain critically low. The complete absence of sunlight makes photosynthesis impossible, leaving organisms to rely on alternative sources of energy.

Despite these harsh conditions, researchers have discovered that the hadal zone is not barren. Instead, it is home to a variety of unique creatures, including the hadal snailfish.

These fish have evolved to survive where few other species can. Their presence challenges the traditional view of the deep ocean and highlights the incredible resilience of life in extreme environments.

The discovery of these deep-sea ecosystems was made possible by China’s rapidly advancing deep-sea exploration technology. Sophisticated submersibles and research vessels have allowed scientists to explore regions that were previously inaccessible.

As a result, they have uncovered thriving biological communities in some of the deepest parts of the ocean.

Hidden ecosystems in the deep sea

To better understand how deep-sea fish survive, the researchers conducted extensive sampling missions. The missions were carried out using the motherships Tansuo Yihao (Exploration I) and Tansuo Erhao (Exploration II).

These vessels were equipped with manned submersibles, Shenhai Yongshi (Deep-Sea Warrior) and Fendouzhe (Striver), which allowed scientists to collect valuable specimens from the ocean floor.

The sampling spanned across the western Pacific and the central Indian Ocean. Scientists explored a range of geological features, including deep-sea trenches, basins, fracture zones, and hydrothermal vents.

These regions provide diverse habitats for deep-sea species, each with its own unique environmental conditions.

Over the course of the study, the researchers collected 11 deep-sea fish species from six major groups. These fish were found at depths ranging from 1,218 meters (3,996 feet) to an astonishing 7,730 meters (25,367 feet).

By analyzing genetic material from the fish, the scientists were able to reconstruct their evolutionary history and gain new insights into how vertebrates adapted to life in the deep sea.

Evolutionary paths of deep-sea fish

The scientists uncovered a key piece of the deep-sea puzzle – fish took two different evolutionary paths to survive.

Some, called “ancient survivors,” settled the deep before the Cretaceous mass extinction and have been there ever since. Others, the “new immigrants,” arrived after the mass extinction 60 million years ago, adapting through entirely different genetic mechanisms.

This discovery changes how we understand deep-sea evolution. Life in the depths isn’t the result of a single process – it’s a story of old bloodlines holding on and newcomers finding their way in a world of crushing pressure and darkness.

Questioning a long-standing theory

For decades, scientists believed that deep-sea fish relied on trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) to survive under extreme pressure.

This compound was thought to help stabilize proteins, preventing them from being damaged by high-pressure environments. Previous research showed that TMAO levels increase with depth in fish living between 0 and 6,000 meters. However, this new study challenges that assumption.

The researchers found that beyond 6,000 meters, TMAO levels do not continue to rise as previously expected. This finding suggests that deep-sea fish use alternative mechanisms to withstand pressure at extreme depths.

The discovery opens new questions about the biochemical adaptations that enable life to persist in the hadal zone.

Newly identified genetic mechanism

One of the most surprising discoveries? A tiny genetic tweak that makes survival at extreme depths possible.

Scientists found a mutation in the rtf1 gene – present in all deep-sea fish living below 3,000 meters (9,842 feet). It boosts transcription efficiency, helping cells function under crushing pressure.

This wasn’t just a minor finding. It revealed an entirely new way fish adapt to the deep. By decoding these hidden genetic tools, researchers are piecing together the story of how vertebrates conquered the ocean’s most hostile environments.

Pollution reaches the deepest trenches

This study didn’t just uncover how deep-sea fish evolved – it found something far more troubling.

Scientists detected toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the liver tissues of hadal snailfish from the Mariana Trench and the Philippine Sea Basin. These industrial pollutants, banned long ago, have somehow seeped into the ocean’s most remote depths.

Pollution has reached places humans have never even set foot in. If contaminants can travel this far, what else is being affected? The deep sea is no longer untouched, and that realization raises urgent questions about conservation and the future of marine life.

New era of deep-sea exploration

The research was conducted as part of the Global Deep-Sea Trenches Exploration Program (Global TREnD).

This study is one of the most detailed looks at how deep-sea fish survive. Scientists are piecing together the puzzle – mixing genetics, ecology, and environmental data to understand life in the ocean’s darkest corners.

The discoveries go beyond science textbooks. They could help protect fragile deep-sea ecosystems from pollution and climate change. The more we learn, the more we realize how connected everything is.

But there’s more to uncover. Every dive, every new species, every unexpected finding pushes the boundaries of what we know. The deep sea is still a mystery, and its biggest secrets remain hidden – at least for now.

Each expedition brings us closer to understanding the incredible diversity of life that thrives beneath the waves.

The study is published in the journal Cell.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–