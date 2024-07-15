How faster-than-light 'tachyons' fit into the special theory of relativity

In the world of physics, the idea of particles moving faster than light has always been a bit of a wild card. These particles, known as tachyons, have stirred up debates and skepticism.

However, a recent study published in Physical Review D has shaken up our understanding of these enigmatic particles.

Challenging old assumptions

For a long time, tachyons were considered more of a theoretical oddity than a scientific possibility. They seemed to conflict with the special theory of relativity, which has been a cornerstone of modern physics.

But this new research suggests that our previous doubts about tachyons might have been misplaced. According to Andrzej Dragan from the University of Warsaw, the lead researcher on the study, “It’s a bit like internet advertising — one simple trick can solve your problems.”

Case against tachyons

So, why were tachyons dismissed by the scientific community for so long? There were three main reasons:

Unstable Ground State: The ground state of the tachyon field was thought to be unstable, leading to the formation of uncontrollable “avalanches” of particles.

Observer Dependency: Changes in the inertial observer’s frame of reference were believed to alter the number of tachyons observed, which contradicted the principle that particle existence shouldn’t depend on observation.

Negative Energy: Tachyons were thought to possess negative energy, which created numerous theoretical problems.

New perspective

Dragan and his colleagues discovered that these issues shared a common root cause: the way boundary conditions were applied in calculations. Typically, physicists consider only the initial state of a system when making predictions.

However, this research team incorporated both the initial and final states into their calculations. This approach resolved the previous contradictions, making the theory of tachyons mathematically consistent.

This shift in perspective does more than just solve old problems — it introduces new concepts to quantum theory.

One of the most intriguing is a new form of quantum entanglement that intertwines past and future states in a way that isn’t seen in conventional particle theory. This expansion of boundary conditions opens up fresh possibilities and questions.

Future of tachyons in new physics

The idea that the future can influence the present isn’t entirely new in physics, but this study takes it a step further.

According to Dragan, “To ‘make room’ for tachyons we had to expand the state space.” This expansion could have profound implications for our understanding of the universe.

The researchers also suggest that tachyons could be a fundamental part of the spontaneous breaking process that leads to the formation of matter.

They propose that Higgs field excitations, before the symmetry was broken, could travel at superluminal speeds in the vacuum. This hypothesis not only supports the existence of tachyons but also ties them to the very fabric of reality.

While this study provides a robust theoretical foundation for tachyons, it also raises many questions. Are these particles purely a mathematical construct, or could we observe them one day?

The authors believe that tachyons are more than just a theoretical possibility — they are a crucial component of the processes that govern the universe.

Paradigm shift in particle physics

This research represents a significant shift in how we think about causality and the structure of physical laws.

By considering both the initial and final states of a system, we gain a more comprehensive understanding of quantum processes, leading to new discoveries and technologies that were previously thought impossible.

As with most new theories, this study invites further investigation and debate. The study of tachyons is far from over.

This new research has revitalized interest in these faster-than-light particles and opened up exciting avenues for future exploration.

Whether tachyons remain a theoretical curiosity or become a tangible part of our understanding of the universe, one thing is certain: the journey to uncover the secrets of the cosmos continues, and tachyons are now a part of that journey.

In the end, the story of tachyons is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of science. It shows us that with an open mind and innovative thinking, we can challenge old assumptions and discover new truths about the universe.

And who knows? Maybe one day, tachyons will move from the pages of theoretical physics into the realm of observable reality.

The full study was published in the journal Physical Review D.