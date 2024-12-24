How NASA plans to keep people in space after the ISS is gone

NASA has released its final goals and objectives for low Earth orbit, laying out a long-term plan to expand microgravity science, technology, and exploration in a way that benefits everyone.

This new framework, called NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Microgravity Strategy, was developed following extensive input from a broad range of industry, academic, international, and governmental stakeholders.

“As we near the retirement of the International Space Station in 2030, these objectives are a pivotal next step in solidifying U.S. leadership in space,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.

“Our consultation with industry, academia, and international partners has helped refine a visionary roadmap for our future in low Earth orbit, which will be enabled by a continuous human presence.”

“Together, we are ensuring that the benefits of exploring space continue to grow – advancing science, innovation, and opportunities for all, while preparing for humanity’s next giant leap of exploring the moon, Mars and beyond.”

The next generation of NASA space infrastructure

Early in 2024, NASA began formulating an initial set of goals and objectives specific to the microgravity environment in low Earth orbit (LEO). The agency engaged its workforce, government partners, private industry, universities, global space agencies, and the public to gather feedback.

After receiving and reviewing more than 1,800 comments – plus hosting two workshops – NASA made key adjustments to align its goals more closely with the needs of its collaborators.

The final plan, known as the Low Earth Orbit Microgravity Strategy, consists of 13 goals and 44 objectives spanning seven core areas.

These areas include commercial low Earth orbit infrastructure; operations; science; research and technology development for exploration; international cooperation; workforce development and STEM engagement; and public engagement.

These focal points highlight the aim of fostering broader economic opportunities, sustaining valuable partnerships, and guiding NASA toward a sustainable, next-generation presence in low Earth orbit.

Maintaining human presence in low Earth orbit

NASA’s initiatives in low Earth orbit directly support its broader ambitions for exploration beyond Earth.

The unique microgravity conditions of LEO provide a cost-effective environment for testing new technologies and conducting research essential to future human missions deeper into the solar system.

Because so much of the journey to the moon and Mars will take place under microgravity, maintaining human presence in LEO allows for critical human research, essential system tests, and the retention of operational skills vital for exploration.

“These finalized objectives represent a clear path forward as NASA transitions from the International Space Station to a new era of commercial space stations,” said Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station and acting director of commercial spaceflight.

“Low Earth orbit will remain a hub for scientific discovery, technological advancement, and international cooperation, while making strategic investments in a commercial space ecosystem that benefits not just NASA, but the entire space community.”

Sustaining a workforce proficient in microgravity

One key part of NASA’s strategy is to ensure an unbroken cadence of human spaceflight in low Earth orbit.

The transition from the International Space Station to multiple commercial space stations will require uninterrupted crewed missions, enabling NASA to continue mitigating risks for planned human voyages to Mars.

Sustaining a skilled workforce proficient in microgravity operations is also a top priority, as is the ongoing collection of vital data on human health under extended microgravity conditions.

The final set of goals and objectives stresses the necessity of diverse service providers and regular flight opportunities, promoting a dynamic marketplace in LEO.

This means NASA can rely on different commercial partners to deliver cost-effective solutions and robust competition, supporting both agency missions and the needs of a growing space economy.

The successful model of the ISS

The released plan emphasizes the continuing importance of working with international partners and consulting with private industry. This spirit of cooperation mirrors the successful model of the International Space Station, which has proven that robust partnerships drive innovation and lower costs.

NASA’s new LEO strategy, therefore, aims to build on these cooperative foundations, expanding scientific and economic returns for a global audience of researchers and entrepreneurs.

“Collaboration and consultation remain a cornerstone of our low Earth orbit strategy,” said John Keefe, director of cross-agency strategy integration at NASA.

“The objectives we’ve established will help NASA craft a work plan that ensures NASA is positioned to meet current and future needs and prioritizes the development of critical capabilities for low Earth orbit.”

The next giant leaps for humanity

As NASA sets its sights on the moon, Mars, and beyond, the final goals and objectives for low Earth orbit promise to strengthen the agency’s role in an expanding and vibrant orbital ecosystem.

By defining a comprehensive framework and partnering with industry, academia, and global space agencies, NASA aims to maintain continuous human presence in LEO, advance cutting-edge research in microgravity, and nurture the commercial opportunities that arise from new space station platforms.

By leveraging these partnerships and sustaining a well-coordinated approach to low Earth orbit microgravity research, NASA will move closer to achieving the breakthroughs required for humanity’s next giant leaps – both in Earth’s orbit and throughout the solar system.

