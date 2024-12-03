How squirrels survive winter without food or water

Can you imagine surviving the chilly winter months without food or water? Sounds impossible to us, but for the thirteen-lined ground squirrel, a small creature of the North American plains, this is pretty much normal.

They manage to weather the cold seamlessly, without a drop of water or a morsel of food during their lengthy hibernation period.

This intriguing phenomenon has become the focus of a new investigation by a group of molecular and physiology specialists.

At the Yale University School of Medicine, a dedicated group of scientists has been studying the peculiar bio-mechanics of these squirrels.

Their remarkable findings have recently been published, shedding light on the arcane winter survival secrets of these extraordinary creatures.

How squirrels sleep through the cold

Documented research over the years has revealed that these ground squirrels hibernate for six to eight months every year during the unforgiving North American winter.

During this entire hibernation period, they neither consume food nor drink water, even during their sporadic and brief moments of wakefulness.

In their recent endeavor, the scientists sought to unravel the enigma of how such a phenomenon could be possible.

Squirrel balancing act

Deepening their investigation into the biochemistry of hibernating squirrels, the Yale University team discovered that these critters maintain their blood ion levels close to the levels found in active squirrels.

They accomplish this by effectively conserving water in their bodies and relocating ion reserves into areas of their bodies where they wouldn’t be absorbed into the bloodstream.

The study also brought to light an interesting facet of the squirrel’s hormonal activity. Certain hormones in the squirrel’s body act as antidiuretics that aid in water retention.

Furthermore, the areas in the squirrel’s brain responsible for the production of such hormones remained active, even during hibernation.

Turning off thirst: How do they do it?

The researchers were most eager to uncover the mechanism that allowed the squirrels to switch off their thirst during times of hibernation.

The team observed that when they offered water to the squirrels awakened from hibernation, or during their fleeting waking periods, the squirrels adamantly refused to drink. There was no apparent struggle to suppress the desire for water either.

On the other hand, the squirrels readily accepted an offering of salt, hinting at its role in the hibernation process.

In their quest to find the underlying mechanisms that control thirst, the researchers analyzed protein expression in the brain, neural activity, and the neurons’ response to thirst-triggering hormones.

They discovered that the neurons responded in the same manner they would when the squirrels were not in hibernation. It seems that a certain brain mechanism prevents the neuronal signals from triggering the sensation of thirst.

Although the elusive mechanism that controls this thirst suppression remains a mystery, the team is undeterred.

The researchers are determined in their pursuit, believing that understanding how a mammal like a squirrel can survive the harsh conditions of hibernation, with body temperatures plummeting to near freezing, might provide invaluable insights for human survival in extreme situations, such as lengthy space missions or enduring long surgeries.

Implications for human survival

The fascinating discoveries about the hibernation mechanisms of thirteen-lined ground squirrels have implications that go far beyond the animal kingdom.

Scientists believe these insights could revolutionize our understanding of human survival under extreme conditions.

For instance, the ability to suppress thirst and conserve resources efficiently could inform the development of advanced medical techniques for patients undergoing prolonged surgeries or recovering in intensive care units.

Moreover, the study holds promise for space exploration. As missions to Mars and beyond become increasingly plausible, replicating these adaptive traits could help astronauts endure long-duration space travel.

Researchers envision that mimicking such biochemical and neural processes might pave the way for humans to sustain life in resource-scarce environments without jeopardizing their health.

The tiny squirrel’s ability to endure months of extreme cold and scarcity serves as a remarkable biological blueprint for overcoming challenges that humans may face in the future.

This makes these seemingly ordinary creatures extraordinary in terms of their potential impact on science and innovation.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

