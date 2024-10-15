Hunter's supermoon, a comet, and Orionids meteors are sharing the sky this week

This week, the October sky is treating us to a brilliant display that you won’t want to miss — the Hunter’s supermoon, a rare comet, and the Orionids meteor shower.

Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is a rare comet making its journey past Earth, offering a unique opportunity to witness its tail of icy particles glistening against the dark canvas of space.

In addition, this week features the biggest supermoon of the year, Hunter’s supermoon, which will illuminate the night with a breathtaking orangish glow.

And let’s not forget the dazzling Orionids meteor shower, where you can catch glimpses of shooting stars streaking across the sky, resulting from debris left by Halley’s Comet.

There’s truly something for everyone in this celestial display. So, grab a warm jacket, perhaps a pair of binoculars for a closer look.

80,000-year-old time traveler

Meet Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, a celestial wanderer that’s been on an 80,000-year long odyssey.

From the outermost regions of our solar system, this comet embarks on an interminable journey around the sun. The last time it paid us a visit, our ancestors were just crafting civilizations.

Although its closest Earth pass was on October 12, it remains visible for the remainder of the month.

So, how do you spot it? An hour into the sunset, turn your sight to where the sun has sunk and voila. The elusive comet, while difficult to sight with the naked eye, could be seen with a pair of binoculars.

Don’t miss this rare chance to witness a phenomenon that won’t return for another 80,000 years.

Hunter’s Supermoon

Next up…mark your calendars for October 17, 2024. The night sky is all set to parade the Hunter’s Moon, but this year it’s not just a full moon — it’s a supermoon!

This phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its closest to Earth during its full phase, making it larger and brighter.

The Hunter’s Moon got its name from the historical practice of hunters utilizing the bright moonlight to track game and gather food in preparation for winter. This full moon rises soon after sunset, extending the period of illumination more than usual.

As it ascends, the Hunter’s Moon appears particularly large and orange, a visual effect produced by its lower position on the horizon and the scattering of light in the atmosphere.

This lunar phase holds cultural significance across various traditions, representing a time for preparation and gathering, underscoring the importance of readiness for the impending colder months.

While contemporary life may not depend on this extra light to hunt or complete outdoor tasks, the Hunter’s Moon remains a fascinating reminder of nature’s rhythms and the cyclical changes of the seasons.

What puts the ‘super’ in the supermoon?

So, you might ask, “What’s so super about the supermoon?” As Anna Gammon-Ross, a seasoned astronomer from the Royal Museums Greenwich explains, a supermoon occurs when a full moon is nearest to Earth in its orbit.

This cosmic alignment results in a moon that’s roughly 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. On seeing the radiant orb hanging low in the sky, you’d agree that the supermoon does indeed earn its name.

Shooting stars: Orionids meteor shower

The Orionids meteor shower is one of the highlights of the October night sky. These meteors are actually tiny bits of dust left behind by Halley’s Comet as it travels through the solar system.

When Earth passes through this trail of debris, the particles slam into our atmosphere at incredible speeds — up to 148,000 miles per hour! As they burn up, they create those bright streaks of light we love to watch.

What’s cool about the Orionids is that they’re known for their fast and bright meteors, often leaving glowing trails that last for a few seconds.

The best time to catch them is in the early morning hours before dawn, when the constellation Orion (which gives the meteor shower its name) is high in the sky.

Just find a comfy spot away from city lights, let your eyes adjust to the darkness, and enjoy the show — no special equipment needed.

Skywatching 101

All set to behold these cosmic spectacles? Here are some tips to enhance your experience:

Search for a location far from city lights to escape light pollution.



Always check the weather. Clear skies are your best pals for skywatching.



Bring your binoculars. For the supermoon, they are optional, but they’ll help with the comet and make meteor watching more fun.



Comfort is key. Dress warmly and consider bringing a blanket or a chair.



Patience is a virtue. Allow around 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

These celestial showstoppers make for some spectacular photography opportunities.

For the supermoon, a camera with manual settings, plus a tripod for steadiness, can help capture stunning shots.

For the meteors, a wide-angle lens with a long exposure setting can help you nab a shooting star.

More wonders to watch

October’s skywatching doesn’t end with the comet, supermoon, and meteor shower.

Throughout the month, Venus brightly greets morning risers, while Saturn and Jupiter are earlier night visitors.

Mars is a bit elusive but worth seeking out. Several constellations, such as Cassiopeia and Perseus, also adorn the night sky.

If you’re a novice stargazer, a smartphone app can help you navigate the starry expanse.

