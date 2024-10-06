Hurricane Helene: A glimpse into the future of natural disasters

We all knew that Hurricane Helene was coming. But when the storm raged across the Southeast U.S., claiming over 220 lives and wiping out entire communities, we could not help but feel a jolt of surprise and shock.

Florida’s Big Bend, untouched by hurricanes for decades, has now seen three in a year. The western region of North Carolina, once acclaimed as a safe haven from climate change, is currently in the grips of paralyzing floods.

At least 115 people were killed in the state of North Carolina alone, and hundreds are still missing. Many lost their lives after being trapped by floodwaters in their homes and vehicles.

Some residents were completely disconnected from the rest of the world by mud-covered highways and washed out roads. In some mountain towns like Asheville, supplies had to be delivered by aircraft and even by mule.

Natural disasters fueled by global warming

Across the nation, natural disasters fueled by global warming have become costlier and more frequent. They’re not just typical weather events anymore, and they’re striking where it hurts – in communities where millions of people live.

“Pretty much 50% of the population lives within miles of the sea, more exposed to hurricanes and with an aging infrastructure that is not set for today’s climate,” said Mari Tye, a scientist and civil engineer at the National Center for Atmospheric Research based in Boulder, Colorado.

Rising toll of hurricanes

North Carolina once saw an average of just one or two billion-dollar disasters per year. Now, with a growing population nearing 400,000 since April 2020, this number has jumped to six or seven annual calamities.

What does this mean for the residents? Weeks without water and power, physical isolation, and a daunting recovery ahead.

“Our roads, dams, and electrical grids were designed and built for a world that no longer exists,” said Tye, pointing out the struggle to adapt to increasingly frequent and disruptive storms.

Calculating the damage of natural disasters

The economic impact of weather disasters like hurricanes is increasingly hard to gauge. However, with the nation’s median home price more than doubling since 2000, and car prices also rising, it’s now easier to reach a billion-dollar damage bill.

AccuWeather reports that Hurricane Helene might become one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with damages reaching up to $250 billion. However, only time will tell the full extent of the losses incurred.

Texas takes the lead as the state most vulnerable to extreme weather, with 186 weather disasters costing $1 billion or more since 1980. Other states don’t even come close.

Global temperatures on the rise

A key factor behind more destructive weather is our planet’s rising temperature. As the Earth continues to warm, extreme heatwaves are becoming more intense, widespread, and longer lasting. This causes increased use of air conditioning, which strains our power grid.

Shifting weather conditions are putting pressure on agriculture, utilities, ecosystems, and people, all of which are battling to adjust to new extremes.

Daniel Swain, a climatologist at UCLA, views Hurricane Helene as a sobering sign that “the ceiling on how bad things can get essentially has risen.”

Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts, noted that major hurricanes are now more likely because of the extra fuel they can extract from warmer oceans.

Psychological toll of natural disasters

Beyond the economic and physical devastation wrought by storms like Hurricane Helene, the psychological toll on affected communities is often overlooked.

Residents facing frequent evacuations, loss of property, and disruption of their social networks may experience heightened stress, anxiety, and trauma.

Such mental health challenges can persist long after the physical rebuilding is completed, influencing community dynamics and individual well-being.

Social scientists emphasize the importance of robust support systems and mental health resources to help communities recover comprehensively, acknowledging that healing is not merely about repairing structures but also about nurturing resilient spirits.

Facing the future of natural disasters

Let’s face it: the discussion about an increasingly erratic weather system is one we can no longer ignore.

Swain said it’s important to start having conversations about whether other communities are prepared to face their own versions of Helene.

“We have to be honest about why things unfolded as they did,” said Swain. “Part of that conversation is about the role of climate change, which is not insignificant in cases like this.”

