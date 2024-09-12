NOAA Warning: Strong solar storm headed to Earth, auroras expected

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning for a significant geomagnetic solar storm. This event is expected to impact Earth on September 12, 2024, and continue through September 14, 2024.
The storm is classified as a G3 or greater on the NOAA space weather scale, indicating moderate to strong effects.
A geomagnetic storm occurs when solar activity, such as solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs), disturbs the Earth’s magnetic field.
These storms are driven by solar wind, a stream of charged particles released from the upper atmosphere of the Sun.
When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause various effects, from beautiful auroras to disruptions in power and communication systems.
The primary areas affected will be regions located above 50 degrees geomagnetic latitude, which includes parts of Canada, Alaska, and northern Europe. However, the effects could reach further south depending on the storm’s intensity.
Here’s what could happen during this event:
Over the past 24 hours, solar activity has been high, with a major X1.3 solar flare detected from an unnumbered region on the Sun’s southeast limb.
This flare was accompanied by multiple radio bursts, signaling intense solar storm activity. Additionally, several medium-sized (M-class) flares were reported from other active regions on the Sun.
The solar activity is expected to remain at moderate levels, with a slight chance of another strong flare (X-class) from September 12 to 14.
The flux of high-energy electrons (greater than 2 MeV) remains at moderate levels, while the proton flux is trending towards normal.
However, there is a slight chance of increased proton flux reaching the minor threshold level from September 12 to 14.
Recent data suggests that two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), from September 8 and 10, have reached Earth.
An initial shock was detected around 2:54 AM UTC, causing the solar wind speed to rise from around 350 km/s to over 520 km/s. This increase could lead to prolonged geomagnetic disturbances.
Elevated solar wind conditions are expected to continue through September 13, with an additional enhancement likely around September 14 due to another CME from September 11.
Geomagnetic storms can impact various sectors, including aviation, navigation, satellite operations, and power systems. Here are a few ways to stay prepared:
Stay tuned to Earth.com and the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center for real-time updates and alerts on the ongoing space weather conditions.
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–