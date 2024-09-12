NOAA Warning: Strong solar storm headed to Earth, auroras expected

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning for a significant geomagnetic solar storm. This event is expected to impact Earth on September 12, 2024, and continue through September 14, 2024.

The storm is classified as a G3 or greater on the NOAA space weather scale, indicating moderate to strong effects.

Understanding geomagnetic solar storms

A geomagnetic storm occurs when solar activity, such as solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs), disturbs the Earth’s magnetic field.

These storms are driven by solar wind, a stream of charged particles released from the upper atmosphere of the Sun.

When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause various effects, from beautiful auroras to disruptions in power and communication systems.

Areas and impacts expected

The primary areas affected will be regions located above 50 degrees geomagnetic latitude, which includes parts of Canada, Alaska, and northern Europe. However, the effects could reach further south depending on the storm’s intensity.

Here’s what could happen during this event:

Power Systems: Voltage irregularities may occur, leading to potential disruptions or false alarms in power grids. Operators should be on high alert for unusual activity.

Satellites and Spacecraft: Satellites in low Earth orbit might experience increased drag and charging on their surfaces, potentially causing orientation problems or reduced lifespan.

GPS and Navigation Systems: Satellite navigation (GPS) could face intermittent issues, such as loss of signal or increased error in positioning. This could affect not only personal GPS devices but also aviation and maritime operations.

Radio Communications: High-frequency (HF) radio communications might be unreliable, especially in polar regions, which could disrupt aviation, maritime, and emergency services relying on these frequencies.

Auroras: On a brighter note, the geomagnetic storm might produce spectacular auroras, probably visible in the southern regions of the United States.

Current solar storm activity overview

Over the past 24 hours, solar activity has been high, with a major X1.3 solar flare detected from an unnumbered region on the Sun’s southeast limb.

This flare was accompanied by multiple radio bursts, signaling intense solar storm activity. Additionally, several medium-sized (M-class) flares were reported from other active regions on the Sun.

The solar activity is expected to remain at moderate levels, with a slight chance of another strong flare (X-class) from September 12 to 14.

Energetic particles and solar wind

The flux of high-energy electrons (greater than 2 MeV) remains at moderate levels, while the proton flux is trending towards normal.

However, there is a slight chance of increased proton flux reaching the minor threshold level from September 12 to 14.

Recent data suggests that two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), from September 8 and 10, have reached Earth.

An initial shock was detected around 2:54 AM UTC, causing the solar wind speed to rise from around 350 km/s to over 520 km/s. This increase could lead to prolonged geomagnetic disturbances.

Elevated solar wind conditions are expected to continue through September 13, with an additional enhancement likely around September 14 due to another CME from September 11.

What to expect in the coming days

Geomagnetic Solar Storm Conditions: The geomagnetic field is currently fluctuating between quiet and active levels. However, moderate geomagnetic storms (G2 level) have already been recorded and could escalate further.

Storm Forecast: Conditions are expected to remain unsettled to stormy through September 13, 2024 with another period of heightened activity possible on September 14 due to the arrival of the latest CME.

Staying prepared during a solar storm

Geomagnetic storms can impact various sectors, including aviation, navigation, satellite operations, and power systems. Here are a few ways to stay prepared:

For Power Companies: Monitor systems closely for voltage irregularities and ensure backup systems are ready.

For Satellite Operators: Be prepared for increased drag on low Earth orbit satellites and potential surface charging effects.

For Travelers and Emergency Responders: Be aware of potential GPS inaccuracies and HF radio communication issues.

For the Public: Enjoy the auroras if you’re in a location where they are visible, but also stay informed through local news or weather channels for updates on potential disruptions.

Stay tuned to Earth.com and the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center for real-time updates and alerts on the ongoing space weather conditions.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–