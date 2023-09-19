IAEA, Japan sign agreement over Fukushima nuclear waste water release

On Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Japan solidified their commitment towards ensuring the safe discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. In an agreement signed at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the IAEA is to undertake ‘decades of independent monitoring’ of the water being released into the Pacific Ocean.

Response to concerns

The signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA, and Kamikawa Yoko, Japan’s Foreign Minister, comes in the wake of heightened concerns both domestically and internationally.

Roughly a month ago, Japan began the process of releasing treated radioactive water from the plant, sparking significant concern and backlash, especially from its neighboring countries.

The IAEA, however, has not been a passive observer. Since the announcement of Japan’s plans in 2021, the UN atomic agency has been keenly assessing the safety of this initiative. Recognizing the importance of ongoing scrutiny, an IAEA office was established at the Fukushima site in July.

During the signing, Grossi emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating that it would ensure transparency and build global confidence in the process. The main goal is to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment, assuring that no harm will come from the water discharge.

Diplomatic tensions rise

However, the wastewater release has not been without its diplomatic repercussions. China, in a move that sparked a significant trade dispute, banned seafood imports from Japan in August, citing concerns over potential radioactive contamination. This ban has already taken its toll, with recent data revealing a 67.6% drop in China’s seafood imports from Japan since last month.

Japan, steadfast in its position, lodged a formal protest, declaring China’s import ban as “totally unacceptable” in a letter to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Tokyo further urged Beijing to reconsider and lift the measure.

Concerns at home

But it’s not just international players who have voiced concerns. Japan’s fishing communities, a significant stakeholder in this decision, have expressed their reservations. The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives in Japan relayed fears over safety and potential damage to their reputation due to the water discharge.

The long-term plan

This decision to release treated water is part of Japan’s long-term strategy as they work on decommissioning the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant. Over the next 30-40 years, Japan plans to release over a million metric tons of treated water into the Pacific Ocean.

After thorough evaluation, the IAEA has deemed Japan’s strategy sound, concluding that the water discharge will have a “negligible radiological impact.”

The agreement between the IAEA and Japan is a testament to the serious approach being taken to ensure that the discharge process remains transparent, safe, and under strict monitoring. Only time will tell how this decision impacts diplomatic relations and the broader sentiment in the region.

More about the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident

On March 11, 2011, Japan experienced one of its darkest hours when the Tōhoku earthquake, registering a 9.0 magnitude, rocked its northeastern coast. Mere minutes later, a devastating tsunami, with towering waves, inundated the coastline, directly impacting the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant’s reactors initially shut down automatically due to the earthquake, an indication that the safety protocols were in action. However, the subsequent tsunami destroyed the plant’s backup generators. This failure halted the cooling systems of the reactors, leading them to overheat.

Full meltdown

In the intense days that followed, Reactors 1, 2, and 3 underwent full meltdowns. Additionally, Reactor 4, which was not operational at the time, witnessed hydrogen explosions due to issues related to its spent fuel pool. This volatile situation caused TEPCO to release radioactive vapor to alleviate pressure inside the reactors. Further exacerbating the scenario, the containment buildings of Reactors 1, 3, and 4 experienced significant explosions due to hydrogen gas accumulation.

In response to the growing nuclear crisis, the Japanese government swiftly ordered an evacuation for those living within a 20-kilometer radius of the plant. As the situation at the plant escalated, workers bravely faced the hazardous environment, working tirelessly in shifts to minimize their radiation exposure.

Lasting repercussions

In the aftermath, TEPCO and the Japanese government faced intense scrutiny. Investigations revealed a lack of preparedness and failure to implement necessary safety measures that could have lessened the disaster’s impacts. Today, the decommissioning process is underway, a monumental task expected to span decades and cost billions.

While the immediate danger has subsided, the Fukushima Daiichi accident remains a potent reminder of the intricate balance required in harnessing nuclear energy, emphasizing the importance of constant vigilance, preparedness, and respect for nature’s unpredictability.

