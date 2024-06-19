Is coffee good for you? It may depend on your genes

Ever wondered why your morning cup is non-negotiable, while others can easily skip it? Or maybe you’ve pondered the endless debate: is coffee a health hero or villain? Recent research suggests the answer to both questions might be entwined with your genes.

Coffee in daily lives

Coffee, a beloved beverage enjoyed worldwide, is made from the roasted seeds of the Coffea plant. Originating in Ethiopia, coffee beans are now cultivated in various regions across the globe, with popular varieties like Arabica and Robusta offering distinct flavors and aromas.

Coffee plays a significant role in many people’s lives, serving as a morning ritual, a social catalyst, and a source of energy due to its caffeine content.

Whether enjoyed black, with cream and sugar, or in elaborate specialty drinks, coffee holds a special place in cultures around the world, fostering connection and providing a much-needed boost to start the day or overcome afternoon slumps.

Coffee craving genes

The factors influencing an individual’s coffee consumption extend beyond personal taste preferences or a desire for caffeine. Emerging research suggests that genetic predispositions play a significant role in shaping coffee habits.

This means that an individual’s inclination towards specific types of coffee, such as a double espresso or black coffee, could be partly influenced by their inherited genetic traits.

These findings challenge the conventional understanding of coffee consumption as solely a matter of choice, suggesting a deeper biological basis for this widespread habit.

This fascinating revelation comes from a recent study published in Neuropsychopharmacology, where researchers delved into massive databases from 23andMe and the UK Biobank. They sought to unravel the link between our genes and our caffeine cravings.

“We had good reason to suspect from earlier papers that there were genes that influence how much coffee someone consumes,” noted Dr. Abraham Palmer, a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine and a lead researcher on the study.

“In other words, the particular gene variants that you inherit from your parents influence how much coffee you’re likely to consume.”

Coffee consumption beyond genes

The research expanded beyond the genetic influences on coffee consumption to explore the broader question of coffee’s impact on health. This involved investigating whether coffee consumption is associated with positive or negative health outcomes.

This added layer of inquiry aimed to address the ongoing debate about the potential benefits and risks of coffee consumption, providing a more comprehensive understanding of its role in overall well-being.

“The second is something that coffee lovers are really keen on learning,” said Dr. Sandra Sanchez-Roige. “Is drinking coffee good or bad? Is it associated with positive health outcomes or not?”

Coffee genes and risks

The study’s findings regarding coffee’s impact on health were multifaceted and surprising. Initial analysis revealed consistent positive genetic associations between coffee and harmful health outcomes, such as obesity and substance use.

The research yielded potentially positive outcomes concerning psychiatric conditions like anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. However, the results were complex and varied across the different datasets used in the study.

The findings suggest a more nuanced relationship between coffee consumption and mental health than previously understood.

Surveys on coffee consumption

So, what explains these puzzling differences? The researchers suspect it might have to do with how the surveys about coffee consumption were conducted. The questions asked in the 23andMe and UK Biobank surveys differed, potentially influencing the results.

“We know that in the U.K., they have generally higher preference for instant coffee, whereas ground coffee is more preferred in the U.S,” noted Dr. Hayley H.A. Thorpe, the lead author of the study.

Beyond just the type of coffee, the surveys didn’t account for how coffee is prepared or consumed, leading to a potential mismatch in data. Plus, other caffeinated drinks like tea weren’t considered, potentially skewing the results, especially for the UK population.

Genes, environment, and a cup of coffee

So, what’s the final verdict? As with many things in science, it’s not a simple answer. The research highlights a complex interplay between genetics and the environment when it comes to our coffee habits and their potential health impacts.

“Unlike height, where your behavior doesn’t really have much to do with it, your behavior and the choices you’re making in your environment play out in various ways. So the interaction between genotype and environment complicates the picture,” said Dr. Sanchez-Roige.

Future of coffee research

This study serves as a reminder that the relationship between our genes and our daily choices is a captivating puzzle. It also underscores the importance of considering cultural and environmental factors when studying health and behavior.

So, the next time you reach for your favorite mug, remember: your genes might be playing a part in that craving.

And whether coffee is a health boon or bane? The answer might be as unique as your genes and the way you take your coffee.

Tips for coffee consumers

Regular coffee consumers must keep the following in mind:

Don’t fight your genes

If you have a strong craving for coffee, it might be partly due to your genetic makeup. Don’t feel guilty about enjoying your daily cup(s) in moderation.

Consider your mental health

If you have a history of anxiety, depression, or bipolar disorder, it might be wise to monitor your coffee intake and observe how it affects you.

While the research is mixed, some studies suggest a potential link between coffee consumption and these conditions.

Quality over quantity

Focus on enjoying high-quality coffee rather than consuming large amounts. The study didn’t distinguish between different types of coffee, but opting for freshly ground beans and avoiding sugary additives might be a healthier choice.

Listen to your body

Pay attention to how coffee makes you feel. If you experience negative side effects like jitters, anxiety, or sleep disturbances, it might be a sign to cut back.

Variety is key

Explore different types of coffee, preparation methods, and even other caffeinated beverages like tea. This can help you discover what works best for your body and preferences.

The study is published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

