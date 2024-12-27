It's official: The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States 

After nearly 250 years of informal recognition, the bald eagle has officially been designated as the national bird of the United States. On Christmas Eve 2024, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill amending title 36 of the United States Code to declare the bird’s status.

“For nearly 250 years, we called the bald eagle the national bird when it wasn’t,” said Jack Davis, co-chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center. “But now the title is official, and no bird is more deserving.”

A proclamation centuries in the making

In June 1782, the bald eagle was adopted as the Coat of Arms for the United States Great Seal. Despite its symbolic significance, the bird’s status as the national bird was never acknowledged by law until now.

The legislation, introduced on National American Eagle Day (June 20, 2024), was sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and supported by a bipartisan group, including Senators Tina Smith (D-MN), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

A symbol of freedom

“The bald eagle has long been a symbol of freedom and patriotism for our nation,” Senator Mullin said in a statement.

“It’s only fitting we officially designate the bald eagle the national bird of the United States. I was glad to join my colleagues in leading this bipartisan effort and appreciate the House’s swift consideration.”

Jack Davis called the move “long overdue,” emphasizing the bird’s unique role as a symbol of American values and its indigenous roots in North America.

Historical debate over the bald eagle

Although widely revered today, the bald eagle’s path to national recognition was not without debate. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin famously opposed its selection as a national emblem, disparaging the bird as one of “bad moral character.”

However, for generations, the bald eagle has been celebrated for its attributes of strength, courage, and freedom – qualities deeply associated with the American spirit.

Unlike other eagles, the bald eagle is found exclusively in North America, making it a uniquely fitting representative of the United States.

Recovering from the brink of extinction

The bald eagle’s journey reflects the resilience of the nation it symbolizes. Once on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction, hunting, and pesticide use, the bird was listed as endangered in 1967.

Thanks to conservation efforts, including the banning of DDT and the enactment of the National Emblem Act of 1940, bald eagles have made a dramatic comeback.

By 2020, the bald eagle population had reached 316,700 individuals – which quadrupled the estimated number of these birds in 2009.

This recovery demonstrates the power of preservation and the collective commitment to safeguarding America’s wildlife. However, challenges persist.

In recent years, threats like avian influenza (bird flu) have emerged. Since January 2022, at least 136 bald eagles have died from bird flu across 24 states.

Furthermore, habitat loss, lead poisoning from hunting ammunition, and environmental contamination continue to pose risks.

Sustained efforts are needed to address these challenges and ensure the long-term survival of the bald eagle.

The bald eagle: A national icon

The legislation is particularly meaningful for the state of Minnesota, which is home to one of the largest bald eagle populations in the country.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength. In Minnesota, we are proud to call ourselves home to one of the largest populations of bald eagles in the country as well as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha,” said Senator Klobuchar.

Preston Cook is co-chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center and author of the book American Eagle – A Visual History of Our National Emblem.

“This is an exciting day. The Bald Eagle has symbolized American ideals since its placement on the Great Seal in 1782,” said Cook. “With this legislation, we honor its historic role and solidify its place as our national bird and an emblem of our national identity.”

National symbols of the United States

In the past, the United States designated other symbols to represent its natural heritage and cultural identity. Among these, the rose holds the title of the national flower, chosen for its widespread beauty, significance in American culture, and long history as a symbol of love and resilience.

The oak, revered for its strength and longevity, was declared the national tree in 2004 to represent the enduring spirit of the nation.

The bison, an iconic species of the American plains, was named the national mammal in 2016 to honor its historical and ecological importance, as well as its recovery from near extinction.

The formal designation of the bald eagle as the national bird marks a new chapter in its history – one that reflects the values and aspirations of the United States.

As this majestic bird continues to thrive, its legacy as a symbol of freedom and resilience is now protected by law for future generations.

