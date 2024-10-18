Should we cut down all the oak trees? Disturbing question, strange answer

Everyone loves trees. If you don’t, you should! Trees are nature’s stalwart allies — providing shade, natural beauty, and most importantly, working tirelessly to purify our air.

However, recent findings prompt us to ponder if some trees might, in their unique way, contribute to air pollution. Could that oak tree you so admire in your yard be a part of the problem?

Tom Sharkey, an esteemed scientists at Michigan State University, has been studying this interesting possibility. Recently, Sharkey posed a thought-provoking question: “Should we cut down all the oak trees?”

Don’t worry, he’s not serious about chopping them down. Instead, he’s highlighting a complex issue uncovered by his latest research.

Isoprene, oak trees, and climate change

At the center of this discussion is a compound called isoprene. Many people haven’t heard of it, but it’s important in both plant biology and environmental science.

Isoprene is a hydrocarbon that trees like oaks and poplars release, especially during photosynthesis. It helps plants deal with stress like high temperatures and insect attacks, acting like a natural defense.

“Working with Tom, you realize plants really do emit a lot of isoprene,” says Mohammad Mostofa, an assistant professor in Sharkey’s lab. But this emission has a downside.

While isoprene makes plants more resilient, it can also react with pollutants like nitrogen oxides — from car exhausts and industrial activities — to form ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter. These pollutants can lead to health problems like respiratory issues.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that exposure to ground-level ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, and throat irritation, and can worsen conditions like bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma.

Rising temperatures and isoprene production

Sharkey and his team published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. They wanted to understand how rising temperatures and increased carbon dioxide levels affect how much isoprene plants produce.

“We were looking for a regulation point in isoprene’s biosynthesis pathway under high carbon dioxide,” explains Abira Sahu, the lead author and a postdoctoral research associate in Sharkey’s group. “Scientists have been trying to find this for a long time, and finally, we have the answer.”

Their experiments with poplar plants showed that while higher carbon dioxide levels can reduce isoprene production, increased temperatures have a stronger effect in boosting it.

“By the time you’re at 95 degrees Fahrenheit — 35 degrees Celsius — there’s basically no CO₂ suppression. Isoprene is pouring out like crazy,” Sharkey explained.

In fact, when a leaf experienced a temperature rise of 10 degrees Celsius, its isoprene emission increased more than tenfold.

This suggests that as the planet warms, plants could emit significantly more isoprene, potentially making air quality problems worse.

Isoprene as an environmental dilemma

This discovery presents a tricky situation. On one hand, isoprene helps plants survive environmental stresses, which is important as climate change brings more extreme weather.

On the other hand, increased isoprene emissions can worsen air pollution, posing health risks to people and animals.

“Do we want plants to make more isoprene so they’re more resilient, or do we want them making less so it’s not making air pollution worse? What’s the right balance?” Sharkey asks.

These are tough questions without easy answers. The relationship between plant emissions and air quality is more complicated than we thought, and it requires careful consideration.

Searching for solutions

One possible solution is to be more selective about the types of trees we plant, especially in cities.

Michigan State University, with over 20,000 trees, could set an example by planting fewer isoprene-emitting species like oaks and poplars, and choosing trees that emit less isoprene, such as certain maples or pines.

“We could be doing a better job,” says Mostofa. By carefully choosing tree species, communities can help reduce isoprene emissions without losing the benefits that trees provide.

This approach would involve cooperation between scientists, urban planners, and policymakers to make informed decisions.

But Sharkey has another idea. “My suggestion is that we should do a better job controlling nitrogen oxide pollution,” he posits.

By reducing emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industrial processes, we can lower the amount of nitrogen oxides that react with isoprene.

Tackling the problem from both sides — reducing pollution sources and managing tree types — could be more effective.

Public awareness and policy changes are key to addressing this issue. Educating communities about how different tree species impact air quality can lead to better choices in urban planning.

Policymakers can also support efforts to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and encourage research into plants that are both resilient and low in isoprene emissions.

The bigger picture

Isoprene emissions have global implications — it’s the second most emitted hydrocarbon on Earth, after methane emissions from human activities.

While methane has been widely studied because of its impact on climate change, isoprene hasn’t received as much attention.

However, isoprene contributes to the formation of secondary organic aerosols, which affect cloud formation and climate patterns. These aerosols can influence the Earth’s climate system in significant ways.

Understanding the role of isoprene in our atmosphere is essential as we develop strategies to fight climate change.

What happens next?

Sharkey’s findings show the need for ongoing research. As climate change continues to alter natural processes, we must keep learning and adapting.

“The more we understand, the more effectively we can answer these fundamental questions,” Sharkey says.

Future studies might explore ways to reduce isoprene emissions without harming plant resilience or find plant varieties that emit less isoprene but still thrive.

Combining plant biology, atmospheric science, and environmental policy will be crucial in developing strategies to manage isoprene emissions and their impact on air quality.

Trees, isoprene, and our warming world

To sum it all up, the relationship between trees, pollution, and climate change is complex. It’s not about cutting down all the oaks or poplars, but about finding solutions that balance the benefits and drawbacks of isoprene emissions.

With continued research, smart urban planning, and effective pollution control, we can aim for a future where our forests stay healthy and our air is clean.

Tom Sharkey and his team at Michigan State University are leading the way in understanding these complex interactions.

Sarathi Weraduwage, a former postdoctoral researcher in Sharkey’s lab and now an assistant professor at Bishop’s University in Quebec, also contributed to the research.

Their work emphasizes the importance of looking deeper into how our environment works. By balancing the roles of trees as both helpers and potential polluters, we can develop strategies that support both nature and human health.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–