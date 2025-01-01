January 2025 stargazing: A parade of bright planets

As the new year of 2025 begins, the night sky of January offers an exciting lineup of celestial events for stargazing enthusiasts. These include a rare chance to see a parade of four bright planets – Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars – in one evening view.

Additionally, Venus and Saturn will appear exceptionally close to each other in the sky during mid-January, creating a stunning visual treat. Mars will also reach its opposition – a time when it is closest to Earth – making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

To top it all off, the Quadrantid meteor shower will peak in early January, providing an excellent opportunity to watch shooting stars streak across the dark sky. These events make January an exceptional month for skywatching.

January’s planet parade

In January, the evening sky offers a chance to spot four bright planets in a single sweep.

After sunset, Venus and Saturn grace the southwestern horizon for a couple of hours, Jupiter shines brightly overhead, and Mars rises in the east. Uranus and Neptune join the lineup, but they will be harder to spot without a telescope.

While these multi-planet views aren’t annual events, they are worth observing when they happen. Such displays are often called “planet alignments,” although the term is a bit misleading.

Planets always appear along the ecliptic, the plane of the solar system where they orbit the Sun. This alignment is simply a visual treat for those looking up.

Venus and Saturn’s celestial event

Venus and Saturn will put on a special show this month, drawing closer to one another each evening. By January 17th and 18th, they appear at their closest points in the sky – which is known as a conjunction.

This close approach is purely a matter of perspective, as the planets are actually hundreds of millions of miles apart. Observing their conjunction offers a stunning reminder of our position within the vast solar system.

Mars at opposition: January’s planet highlight

Mars takes center stage this month as it reaches opposition, a point where Earth lies directly between the Red Planet and the Sun.

This alignment brings Mars closer to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the night sky. While this opposition isn’t the most spectacular in terms of proximity, it still offers an excellent opportunity for viewing.

“Mars also will be the lone planet in the sky on January mornings,” noted Preston Dyches of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

On the night of January 13th, a full Moon will cozy up to Mars. For observers in the U.S. and eastern Canada, the Moon will pass directly in front of Mars, creating a breathtaking celestial event visible over a couple of hours.

Quadrantid meteor shower

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks in the early hours of January 3rd. With minimal interference from moonlight, this year’s show promises excellent viewing conditions.

To catch the best of the meteors, find a dark location away from city lights and let your eyes adapt to the darkness. Observers in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in the Northwest and Pacific regions, will have prime viewing opportunities.

The shower’s highest rates of activity will be just before dawn. In rural areas, the meteors appear more vibrant and frequent, adding an extra layer of magic to the early morning sky.

January Moon phases

In January, the Moon adds to the celestial spectacle as it cycles through its regular phases, creating opportunities to observe its changes alongside other cosmic events. Each phase brings a unique view of the Moon’s illuminated surface.

Here is the Moon phase schedule for January:

New Moon : January 11 – The sky is dark, perfect for stargazing.

: January 11 – The sky is dark, perfect for stargazing. First Quarter : January 18 – Half the Moon is illuminated, offering a bright contrast.

: January 18 – Half the Moon is illuminated, offering a bright contrast. Full Moon : January 25 – The Moon shines its brightest, dominating the night sky.

: January 25 – The Moon shines its brightest, dominating the night sky. Last Quarter: January 31 – Half of the Moon is lit, ideal for observing its surface features.

From the brilliance of nearby planets and the magic of meteor showers to the enchanting phases of the Moon, January brings a dazzling array of celestial wonders for stargazers.

Video/ Image Credit: NASA JPL

