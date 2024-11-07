Just 5 minutes of daily exercise can lower blood pressure

Just when you thought you’d heard it all about the benefits of exercise, a study emerges that further endorses the power of physical activity.

The research suggests that adding just a short burst of physical activity – such as uphill walking or climbing stairs – into your daily schedule might just be the secret elixir to reducing your blood pressure.

Physical activity and blood pressure

The study was conducted by a team of experts from the ProPASS (Prospective Physical Activity, Sitting and Sleep) Consortium, steered by the University of Sydney and University College London (UCL).

The findings offer a fresh perspective on how we could potentially manage blood pressure issues.

The study revealed that as little as five minutes of moderate activity daily could potentially help reduce blood pressure levels.

The researchers also found that replacing about 20-27 minutes of sedentary time with exercise such as walking, running, and cycling could also play a significant role in reducing blood pressure.

Adding exercise to daily life

“High blood pressure is one of the biggest health issues globally, but unlike some major causes of cardiovascular mortality there may be relatively accessible ways to tackle the problem in addition to medication,” said joint senior author Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, director of the ProPASS Consortium from the Charles Perkins Centre.

“The finding that doing as little as five extra minutes of exercise per day could be associated with measurably lower blood pressure readings emphasises how powerful short bouts of higher intensity movement could be for blood pressure management.”

Managing blood pressure levels

Hypertension, or consistently elevated blood pressure, remains one of the primary causes of premature death worldwide.

With nearly 1.28 billion adults affected globally, hypertension can lead to devastating health implications such as stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and kidney damage.

Often tagged as the “silent killer” due to the absence of visible symptoms, managing blood pressure levels evidently demands our urgent attention.

Blood pressure after exercise

The research team analyzed health information from 14,761 volunteers across five countries. They aimed to examine how swapping one type of movement behavior with another over the day could influence blood pressure levels.

To ensure accuracy, each participant used a wearable accelerometer device on their thigh. This device kept track of their activity levels and blood pressure throughout day and night.

The team divided daily activity into six distinct categories: sleep, sedentary behavior (such as sitting), slow walking, fast walking, standing, and more vigorous exercise such as running, cycling or stair climbing.

Every step counts

Based on the data, the team realized that switching sedentary behavior with 20-27 minutes of physical activity daily could potentially slash the risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 28 percent at a population level.

“Our findings suggest that, for most people, exercise is key to reducing blood pressure, rather than less strenuous forms of movement such as walking,” said first author Dr. Jo Blodgett from the Division of Surgery and Interventional Science at UCL and the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health.

“The good news is that whatever your physical ability, it doesn’t take long to have a positive effect on blood pressure. What’s unique about our exercise variable is that it includes all exercise-like activities, from running for a bus or a short cycling errand, many of which can be integrated into daily routines.”

Dr. Blodgett noted that for those who don’t do a lot of exercise, walking still had some positive benefits for blood pressure. “But if you want to change your blood pressure, putting more demand on the cardiovascular system through exercise will have the greatest effect.”

Implications for daily life

Integrating physical activity into one’s routine does not have to be a daunting task. This study highlights that even minor modifications to daily habits can foster meaningful health improvements.

For instance, opting for the stairs instead of the elevator or a brisk walk during lunch breaks can accumulate significant health benefits over time.

Such changes are not only practical but provide an accessible and engaging approach to managing health, promoting a proactive stance toward reducing hypertension risks.

Managing blood pressure with exercise

The implications of this research extend beyond individual action, hinting at a potential shift in public health strategies.

Encouraging urban planning that incorporates more walkable spaces, investing in community fitness programs, and raising public awareness about the benefits of integrating activity into daily life could positively influence public health.

Policymakers may consider these findings as a call to implement initiatives that promote environments conducive to physical activity.

Such measures align not only with health benefits but also with sustainability goals, fostering healthier lifestyles in conjunction with environmental stewardship.

The key takeaway? Incorporating more physically demanding activities in your daily life can have the greatest effect on your blood pressure. It doesn’t matter if you are running for a bus or cycling to the nearby grocery store – every bit of effort counts.

The study is published in the journal Circulation.

