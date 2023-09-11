Lions are dangling precariously on the brink of extinction, immediate action is needed

New findings have emerged that paint a worrying picture of the lion populations nearing extinction in Africa. Recently published in the Journal Communications Earth & Environment, this troublesome study not only uncovers disturbing data about the rapid decline of these magnificent creatures, but also offers a fresh perspective on conservation strategies.

The research was led by Professor Amy Dickman of the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at the University of Oxford, alongside Sam Nicholson of the Endangered Wildlife Trust and 32 distinguished co-authors from around the globe.

Their study delves deep into the nuances of safeguarding lions. The team introduces an innovative framework, one that focuses on both ecological and socio-political risks, to guide conservation investment decisions across Africa.

Emphasizing the iconic stature of lions, Professor Dickman remarked, “Lions are one of the most iconic species in the world, but are undergoing devastating declines. This comprehensive analysis is the first to look at both ecological and socio-political risk factors facing lions at scale. Conservation science is important to guide action to prevent lion extinction, but this research highlights the invaluable role that politicians, economists, development experts and others must play if we are to safeguard lions and other biodiversity.”

Why lions are close to extinction

The study’s core findings revolve around the fact that lion populations of the same size can be vastly different in vulnerability due to their unique blend of ecological and socio-political risks. Dr. Andrew Jacobson, a senior author from Catawba College, USA, illustrates this with a riveting comparison between Sudan and Benin.

While both nations have a similarly sized lion population, socio-political differences, such as Benin’s stability and prosperity in contrast to Sudan’s civil strife, make their conservation challenges of preventing lion extinction particularly distinct.

Jacobson elaborates, “The war and instability undercuts the ability of park rangers or others to help ensure the continuation of Sudan’s lions. This comparison demonstrates how when evaluating investments into protecting lions, both ecological and socio-political factors must be considered.”

How the study was conducted

Initiating the study, the researchers meticulously identified and mapped wild African lion populations, building on the vast lion monitoring which WildCRU has been integral to for decades. They then bifurcated the threats into two primary categories: ecological and socio-political.

While factors such as a smaller lion population or higher densities of people and livestock added to ecological vulnerability, socio-political threats included rampant corruption or low GDP per capita.

To streamline conservation efforts, these socio-political and ecological risks were synthesized into a unified fragility index. This score doesn’t determine which lion population is more deserving of protection. Instead, it underscores the diverse challenges that different populations face.

As Professor Dickman articulately pointed out, “Some populations may ultimately have similar fragility scores, but they are driven by different threats.” Therefore, understanding these nuances is pivotal for conservationists, stakeholders, and investors.

Sam Nicholson, co-lead author, voiced a similar sentiment, emphasizing the novelty and necessity of their research. He stated, “This research is the first of its kind in bringing together both ecological and socio-political factors into a single index to evaluate potential conservation investments for African lions.”

How to prevent lion extinction

But what’s the scale of the challenge? The research offers some alarming numbers. Fewer than half of the 62 remaining free-ranging wild African lion populations house over 100 lions. Moreover, these magnificent creatures only reside in 25 African countries, with nearly half of these nations having fewer than 250 lions. These fragmented, smaller populations are at high risk of vanishing.

Human-induced challenges, especially in Africa, are making the lions’ future uncertain. They face habitat loss, dwindling prey, and escalating human-wildlife conflicts. Yet, amidst the bleakness, there’s a glimmer of hope with successful conservation initiatives in places like Niokolo Koba National Park, Senegal, and Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique.

A glimmer of hope

A striking revelation from the study is the correlation between poverty and lion conservation. Almost all the remaining lion habitats are in the 25% of the world’s poorest countries.

As the research highlighted, the regions which eliminated lions over a century ago are, by and large, economically better off today. This dichotomy intensifies the vulnerability of the remaining lions to the pressures endured by some of the world’s most impoverished nations.

With previous estimates suggesting an annual budget of over US$1 billion to sustain existing lion populations within protected areas, this research posits that a more realistic figure is closer to US$3 billion annually. This vast sum underscores the profound moral duty of affluent nations to play a more prominent role in lion conservation. It’s not just about financial aid, but about making these contributions more impactful and effective.

As we grapple with the stark reality of this research, it’s crucial to remember that the plight of the African lion is intertwined with global socio-political and ecological challenges. The research serves as a clarion call for collective, nuanced, and sustained action to conserve one of the most magnificent creatures on our planet.

More about lions

Lions, often dubbed the “kings of the jungle,” command respect and awe in the animal kingdom. These majestic big cats, native to parts of Africa and a small region in India, have fascinated humans for centuries with their raw power, grace, and regal demeanor. Unfortunately, due to a variety of circumstances, lions are on the verge of extinction unless humanity takes immediate action.

Physical characteristics

Adult male lions boast a thick mane, which sets them apart from their female counterparts. This mane not only serves as an impressive display during mating rituals but also offers protection during territorial disputes with other males.

An adult male typically weighs between 330 to 550 pounds. Females, or lionesses, weigh slightly less, ranging between 265 to 400 pounds. Both males and females possess a strong, muscular build, enabling them to be top predators in their environment.

Habitat and diet

Lions primarily inhabit the grasslands, savannas, and open woodlands of Africa. A smaller population, known as the Asiatic lion, resides in India’s Gir Forest National Park. These habitats offer them the space they need to hunt and the camouflage necessary to stalk their prey.

As apex predators, lions have a diverse diet, primarily feasting on larger ungulates such as zebras, wildebeests, and antelopes. Lionesses usually take on the role of hunters for the pride. They use teamwork and strategy to corner and take down their prey. Meanwhile, male lions often prioritize guarding the pride’s territory.

Social structure

Lions exhibit unique social behavior among the big cats: they live in groups called prides. A pride typically consists of multiple related lionesses, their cubs, and one or a few adult males. This social structure offers multiple benefits, including cooperative hunting and cub-rearing.

However, pride leadership remains fluid. Young male lions, upon reaching a certain age, often leave the pride and form coalitions with other male lions. These coalitions then challenge resident males of another pride for dominance. Victorious coalitions take over the pride, ensuring their genes pass onto the next generation.

Reproduction and lifecycle

Lionesses give birth to one to four cubs after a gestation period of about 110 days. The early life of a lion cub remains fraught with danger, with threats ranging from other predators to adult male lions, which sometimes kill cubs they haven’t fathered.

Cubs depend on their mother’s milk for the first six months before transitioning to a meat diet. By the age of two, young lions become adept hunters, contributing to the pride’s sustenance.

Conservation status and preventing lion extinction

Sadly, as outlined in this article above, lion populations are experiencing a rapid decline. Threats like habitat loss, human-wildlife conflicts, and poaching have significantly impacted their numbers.

Conservation organizations and local communities actively work to protect these iconic creatures, emphasizing habitat restoration, anti-poaching measures, and community-based conservation initiatives.

Lions, with their blend of power and grace, continue to captivate and inspire. As symbols of strength and courage, they hold a special place in human culture and mythology. It remains our collective responsibility to ensure that these magnificent creatures continue to roam the wild for generations to come.

—

—

—