Article image
03-08-2024

Living near green spaces improves overall bone density

Earth.com staff writer

Recent findings from the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases uncover a compelling connection. Living in green spaces like parks and gardens enhances bone density and reduces osteoporosis risk. This discovery paves the way for novel prevention methods, highlighting nature’s vital role in health benefits.

Osteoporosis is a major global health issue, marked by fragile bones that easily fracture, causing chronic pain and limiting movement. It results from a mix of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors.

Before this research, the beneficial impact of green environments on bone density and osteoporosis prevention was largely unknown.

Viewing green spaces through a new lens

The study utilized data from the UK Biobank, focusing on 391,298 individuals around age 56. It assessed lifestyle, genetic osteoporosis risks, surrounding greenery through the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI), and air pollution exposure.

Over a 12-year period, it found that residents of greener areas had notably better bone health and a 5% lower osteoporosis risk than those in less green environments.

This advantage is attributed partly to reduced air pollution in green areas, which can elevate osteoporosis risk through oxidative stress and hormonal disruptions.

Nature prescription: Green space time for better bone density

The study suggests that green spaces naturally encourage physical activity, which helps lower osteoporosis risk. Furthermore, vegetation acts as a natural air filter, cutting down pollution exposure for residents.

Though observational, the study’s results are pioneering, providing the first solid evidence that living near greenery is linked with higher bone density and a reduced risk of osteoporosis.

It underscores the critical role of urban greening in osteoporosis prevention, emphasizing the need for natural spaces in urban planning.

The study emphasizes green spaces’ wide-ranging advantages, from mental to physical health gains, such as enhanced bone strength.

With urban expansion, integrating greenery into city designs becomes crucial for improving public health and combating osteoporosis. It serves as a rallying cry for urban planners and policymakers to make green spaces a cornerstone of urban growth, fostering healthier communities for generations to come.

The full study was published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
Parents-obesity.jpg
03-08-2024
Obesity can be passed down from parents to kids
2024/03/green-spaces.jpg
03-08-2024
Living near green spaces improves overall bone density
2024/03/bald-eagles-eat-prairie-dogs_1.jpg
03-08-2024
Bald eagles don’t only eat fish, as prairie dogs will attest
2024/03/animal-friendships_social-bonds_evolve_dolphins_1m.jpg
03-08-2024
Animal friendships and social bonds evolve over time as they do with humans
Brain-focus.jpg
03-08-2024
How does the brain focus with so many distractions?
New-sponges.jpg
03-08-2024
New sponges discovered in unexplored deep-sea habitats
Sharks-and-rays.jpg
03-08-2024
Deepwater desperation: The race to save sharks and rays
Porpoise.jpg
03-08-2024
Harbor porpoises are severely threatened by fishing activities
February-record.jpg
03-08-2024
Early spring follows the hottest February on record
2024/03/origin-of-life_DNA_RNA_1m.jpg
03-08-2024
RNA World: Unraveling the mysteries of life's origins
Blind,Snake,-siphonops,Annulatus,-,Cobra-cega,On,Grass,Closeup,In
03-08-2024
Egg-laying amphibian discovered that feeds milk to its young
Alzheimer's,Disease:,The,Amyloid-beta,Peptide,Accumulates,To,Amyloid,Fibrils,That
03-08-2024
Scientists identify the earliest biomarker of Alzheimer's disease
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved