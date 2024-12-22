Magnetic microbots can replicate the extraordinary abilities of ants

Ants are capable of amazing feats, such as moving objects many times their size. A team of researchers in South Korea has introduced a swarm of magnetic robots that can replicate the extraordinary abilities of ants – and take them even further.

These tiny marvels aren’t just mimicking nature; they’re set to revolutionize how we approach complex tasks, from medical applications to industrial solutions.

Tiny robots for big tasks

Researchers at Hanyang University in Seoul, South Korea, have replicated the power of a colony of ants through an army of microbots.

These tiny, magnetic robots can work together to perform tasks that would be impossible for a single robot. Peak performance by the microbots was observed when they were grouped in high aspect ratio assemblies.

These microbot armies proved capable of scaling obstacles five times their own length. They could even leap over obstacles one by one, like a sprinter jumping over a hurdle.

Mighty microbots in action

Picture a battalion of 1,000 microbots forming a raft that floats on water. This synthetic raft could wrap itself around an object like a pill that weighs in at a whopping 2,000 times the weight of a single microbot.

The raft allowed the microbots to “transport” the pill through a liquid medium. But their usefulness isn’t limited to water-based tasks.

On dry land, the microbots could also transport cargo that was 350 times heavier than each individual bot.

Collaborative efforts to overcome obstacles

Inspiration for the design of the microbots was drawn from ants, which are known for their collaborative efforts to overcome obstacles and ensure their collective survival.

Just like ants, these robots can perform their programmed tasks despite their individual failures, eventually achieving the goal through collective effort.

“Swarm robotics has emerged as a promising methodology for accomplishing complicated tasks through collective behavior of multiple robots,” wrote the researchers.

“A key feature of swarm robotics is fault tolerance: while a single robot or multiple robots in a swarm may fail to complete an allocated mission, other robots continue to perform their programmed motions until the mission succeeds.”

Innovation in robot design

Instead of using a conventional robot design, the team opted for cube-shaped microbots.

The change in shape allowed a larger surface area – the entire face of each cube – to make contact. This enabled stronger magnetic attractions between the microbots.

Each of these microbots stands only 600 micrometers tall and contains ferromagnetic neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) particles. This unique design allows them to respond to magnetic fields and interact with their fellow robots.

Manipulating the angle at which these microbots were magnetized resulted in the formation of different configurations.

According to study co-author Jeong Jae Wie, a cost-effective mass-production method involving onsite replica molding and magnetization was developed to ensure uniform geometry and consistent performance.

Future of microbot swarms

Despite the promising results, there are still improvements to be made.

Although the microbots can climb, throw things over an obstacle and lift objects, they currently require external magnetic control and lack the ability to navigate independently in complex spaces such as actual narrow arteries.

However, upcoming research aims to enhance the autonomy level of these microbot swarms, focusing on real-time feed control of their movements and trajectories.

The work of the South Korean scientists captures the beauty of innovation at its finest – turning the ordinary into extraordinary.

As we watch the future of medical technology unfold, one thing is clear – these mighty microbots are just the beginning.

Potential applications beyond medicine

While the magnetic microbots are making waves in medical technology, their potential applications extend far beyond the confines of healthcare.

The tiny robots could revolutionize industries such as environmental cleanup and manufacturing.

For instance, their ability to form rafts and transport objects could be adapted to help collect microplastics in oceans or deliver precise doses of chemicals in agriculture.

Additionally, their magnetic responsiveness makes them ideal candidates for assembling intricate components in electronics or even assisting in delicate tasks like repairing machinery in hard-to-reach areas.

Future advances in microbot autonomy could enable them to navigate complex environments independently, opening doors to breakthroughs in swarm-based logistics systems, disaster response technologies, and more.

The full study was published in the journal Device.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–