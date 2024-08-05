Magnetic winds fuel the growth of black holes

In the world of astrophysics, the complex dynamics of supermassive black holes and their role in galaxy formation continue to present fascinating puzzles for scientists.

A significant breakthrough in understanding these celestial giants has been made by an international team of astronomers in collaboration with scientists at the National Science Foundation National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NSF NRAO).

A new cosmic mechanism unveiled

The experts have identified a previously unknown cosmic mechanism linked to the growth dynamics of supermassive black holes.

This new discovery may be the key to unraveling the age-old mystery of black hole growth and could potentially present a fresh perspective on our understanding of galaxy formation.

At the forefront of this investigation was the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

Using ALMA’s high-resolution imaging, the researchers were able to uncover unique gas movement patterns that were suggestive of a spiraling, magnetic wind flowing from the supermassive black hole at the center of an active neighboring galaxy.

This observation led scientists to hypothesize that similar to the magnetic winds assisting in the formation of stars, this wind might also play a crucial role in increasing the mass of black holes.

Magnetic winds and spinning holes

Joe Pesce, NSF program officer for NRAO, emphasized the significance of the discovery. “Supermassive black holes play an integral, but yet to be fully understood, role in their host galaxy’s formation and evolution. Results such as these are helping astrophysicists understand better that connection and the black holes themselves.”

Indeed, the insights gained from this research could be instrumental in reshaping our understanding of these cosmic giants and their role in shaping galaxies.

The researchers utilized ALMA’s imaging capabilities to trace light wavelengths from hydrogen cyanide molecules back to their source at the center of the galaxy ESO320-G030.

In doing so, they managed to delineate the outflow pattern of the magnetic winds believed to slow the black hole’s rate of spin, allowing a more consistent inflow of matter towards the center.

Mark Gorski, an astronomer and lead author of the research findings, made an interesting comparison.

“It is well-established that stars, in the first stages of their evolution, grow with the help of rotating winds accelerated by magnetic fields, just like the wind in this galaxy,” said Gorski.

“Our observations show that supermassive black holes and tiny stars can grow by similar processes but on very different scales.”

Universal growth patterns of black holes

The next step for the researchers is to investigate whether this phenomenon is isolated or if it represents a standard growth stage in black holes.

This could potentially provide an explanation for how some supermassive black holes grow to be as massive as billions of stars.

A deeper understanding of these cosmic life cycles may shed light on the very nature of the universe and the enigmatic supermassive black holes that reside at the heart of most galaxies, including our Milky Way.

Galaxy evolution and star formation

Recent studies suggest that black holes not only influence their immediate surroundings but also play a pivotal role in the broader context of galaxy evolution.

As supermassive black holes grow and interact with their host galaxies, they can significantly affect star formation rates and the overall structure of galaxies.

This interaction often occurs through a process known as “feedback,” where the energy output from the black hole can either trigger new star formation or suppress it by dispersing surrounding gas.

For instance, when a supermassive black hole actively consumes material, it releases vast amounts of energy in the form of jets and radiation.

This energy can heat up the surrounding gas, preventing it from collapsing to form new stars. Conversely, in some cases, the energy may compress the gas and trigger bursts of star formation in specific regions of the galaxy.

Mysteries of black holes

Understanding the feedback mechanisms linked to black holes is crucial for astrophysicists as they seek to construct accurate models of galaxy formation and evolution.

The interplay between black holes and their host galaxies may also shed light on why some galaxies appear to be “quenched” or have lower star formation rates compared to others.

As researchers continue to unravel these complex relationships, the mysteries of black holes will undoubtedly offer deeper insights into the fundamental processes that shape our universe.

The full study was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

