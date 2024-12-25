Marmosets call each other by 'names' with distinct vocalizations

Marmosets are small tree-dwelling primates from South America, often weighing less than eight ounces. They appear quite unassuming at first glance, yet research published in the journal Science suggests that marmosets may be masters of communication.



The experts report that these little monkeys can call each other by specific “names” using their distinct vocalizations, shedding new light on how social communication might have evolved in primates.

Insights Into marmoset communication

Marmoset communication has long fascinated scientists for its complexity and human-like qualities. Recent studies reveal that baby marmosets learn to “talk” by mimicking their parents, much like human infants acquire language through imitation.



Scientists have observed that they also demonstrate conversational etiquette, taking turns during vocal exchanges in a way that mirrors human dialogue.

Furthermore, the researchers found that marmosets eavesdrop on their neighbors’ conversations and even make judgments based on what they overhear.



These behaviors highlight a level of social sophistication that may offer deeper insights into the evolution of communication in primates, including humans.

The discovery of their use of “names” to address individuals further cements the marmosets’ reputation as some of the most intriguing communicators in the animal kingdom.

Marmosets recognize their names

The study, conducted at Hebrew University, included observations of marmosets housed in a specially designed facility.



The researchers noticed that these animals exchanged a series of chirps, sometimes described as “phee-calls,” which showed consistent patterns when directed toward certain individuals.



According to the experts, marmosets seemed able to recognize when a call was directed at them and respond accordingly, indicating that these calls function as personalized labels. This behavior was previously considered a hallmark of humans, dolphins, and elephants.

The team found that marmosets consistently used the same phee-calls to address specific partners. This aligns with the idea that the animals are capable of flexible vocal production, rather than relying solely on reflexive calls.

Advanced communication skills of marmosets

A key step in the study involved placing pairs of marmosets in the same room, with a barrier that restricted their view of one another. They noted that the monkeys began to engage in regular back-and-forth calls, directing certain phee-calls to particular individuals.



When a computerized playback system reproduced these calls, the monkeys responded more accurately when they heard the calls they associated with themselves.



“This is the first time that we have seen this in non-human primates,” explained study lead author David Omer from the Hebrew University’s Safra Center for Brain Sciences (ELSC).

Although other social mammals also demonstrate sophisticated vocal learning, the marmoset’s ability to apply these calls in such an individual-specific manner expands our view of their communication methods.

Shared traits with other animals

Previous work has shown that African elephants may use name-like calls for each other. Marmosets now join this short list of species that single out peers with distinct sounds.



While they rely heavily on sight to navigate their environment, these monkeys also need to coordinate in dense forests where vision can fail. Their range of social calls helps them stay connected as they move through the canopy.

Scientists say the phee-call’s meaning was originally thought to be a way for marmosets to broadcast their location. Now, evidence suggests the animals are actually calling each other by “name.”

This skill even extends to members that are not blood relatives, who often learn the group’s vocal patterns and adapt them to fit their social network.

Early precursors of language

According to the experts, these findings hint at how early precursors of language might have begun in primate lineages.



Instead of emerging out of nowhere, human language might have deeper biological roots that began with animals forming signals to name group members.

The researchers noted that talkative marmosets could reshape the way we study animal language potential. Certain features of primate communication – like turn-taking in conversations – seem especially pronounced in these marmosets.



Investigations into their learning processes continue to reveal how marmosets adapt sounds and create specific calls that resemble personal labels or “names.”

Implications beyond primates

Many scientists are intrigued by the idea that naming could exist in other species but remain overlooked or misunderstood. The potential for flexible vocalization depends on social structures, longevity, and the need to track individuals within a group.



A close-knit system, such as that of marmosets, might create the perfect setting for these signals to evolve. Once recognized, such signals suggest that some rudimentary form of naming might not be exclusive to humans – though it is far less common among non-human primates.

Ultimately, the research may prompt new discussions about the early evolution of speech and the social pressures that may have driven it.



By teasing out the rules guiding marmoset calls, researchers hope to find parallels to ancient hominids who may have used specific sounds to keep track of each other in complex environments.

Social depths of marmoset communication

Although questions remain about how widespread this behavior is in marmoset populations, it opens the door for deeper exploration of primate cognition.

Some investigators wonder if these miniature monkeys would continue developing new call variations if given larger living spaces or different social arrangements. Others are curious about whether their communicative skills change over time or if new adult arrivals learn established name patterns as swiftly as younger monkeys.

Studies of marmosets and other animals with potential name-like systems may offer vital clues to understanding how people formed the early building blocks of language.

By examining these vocal labels in greater detail, scientists might gain insight into how primates engage in flexible social learning – an ability once believed to be mostly limited to humans.

The study is published in the journal Science.

