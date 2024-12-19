Massive black hole is seen taking a 'nap' after eating too much
12-19-2024

Massive black hole is seen taking a 'nap' after eating too much

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

Black holes, among the most powerful forces in the universe, sometimes surprise us by taking it easy.

Consider the case of a giant black hole discovered in the early universe, found in a rare state of rest after a dramatic growth spurt.

Spotted quietly hibernating after consuming vast amounts of cosmic matter, it’s the celestial equivalent of a bear dozing off after feasting on salmon.

This unusual phenomenon sheds light on the mysterious life cycles of black holes, challenging our understanding of their behavior and growth in the early cosmos.

Nap time for an overfed black hole

The giant black hole, found just 800 million years after the Big Bang, is an extraordinary discovery.

Its size is an astronomical 400 million times the mass of our Sun, or roughly 40% of the total mass of its host galaxy. This is a stark contrast to most black holes, which usually account for about 0.1% of their host galaxy’s mass.

Interestingly enough, the gargantuan black hole isn’t continually feasting to maintain its size. Instead, it’s nibbling on its gas supply at a snail’s pace – about 100 times slower than its theoretical maximum limit.

Growth spurts followed by hibernation

The existence of such a monstrous, yet lazy, black hole in the early universe has scientists scratching their heads.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge suggest that this black hole must experience ultra-fast growth spurts followed by long hibernations.

Contrary to their vibrant and active cousins, napping black holes are less luminous, hence more challenging to spot.

In fact, black holes are not directly visible. Their presence is confirmed by the glowing accretion disc, a swirling formation near the black hole’s edges.

The gas in this disc becomes extremely hot and begins to radiate energy, making it possible to detect.

The slumbering giant challenges existing models

Study lead author Ignas Juodžbalis is an expert in Cambridge’s Kavli Institute for Cosmology.

“Even though this black hole is dormant, its enormous size made it possible for us to detect. Its dormant state allowed us to learn about the mass of the host galaxy as well. The early universe managed to produce some absolute monsters, even in relatively small galaxies,” noted Juodžbalis.

Traditional models suggest that black holes form from dead star remnants and accumulate matter up to a limit known as the Eddington limit.

However, the sheer size of this particular black hole suggests that standard models may not adequately explain how these cosmic monsters form and grow.

Hyperactive black hole needs a nap

The researchers speculate that black holes might either be born big, or they go through periods of hyperactivity, followed by long periods of dormancy.

To support this theory, the team conducted a range of computer simulations. The results suggested that black holes likely eat for five to ten million years and “nap” for about 100 million years.

“It sounds counterintuitive to explain a dormant black hole with periods of hyperactivity, but these short bursts allow it to grow quickly while spending most of its time napping,” said study co-author Roberto Maiolino.

Given the longer periods of dormancy, astronomers are more likely to spot black holes during these inactive phases.

“This was the first result I had as part of my PhD, and it took me a little while to appreciate just how remarkable it was. It wasn’t until I started speaking with my colleagues on the theoretical side of astronomy that I was able to see the true significance of this black hole,” said Juodžbalis.

Dormant black holes in the early universe

Detecting dormant black holes is a challenging task due to their low luminosity. However, this recently detected black hole hints at a potentially larger population of dormant black holes in the early universe.

“It’s likely that the vast majority of black holes out there are in this dormant state – I’m surprised we found this one, but I’m excited to think that there are so many more we could find,” concluded Maiolino.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

Image Credit: Jiarong Gu

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/12/cosmic-tunnel_interstellar-channel_hot-plasma_1m.jpg
12-19-2024
Interstellar "tunnel" found that connects our solar system to other stars
2024/12/cows_animals_meat-production_energy_resources_fossil-fuels_1m.jpg
12-19-2024
How much energy does it take to make one hamburger? The answer hard to believe
2024/12/Sleep-mood2.jpg
12-19-2024
Sleep timing has a powerful effect on our mood
Close-up,Of,A,Dermatologist's,Hand,Checking,Patient's,Hair
12-19-2024
Intermittent fasting can slow hair growth, but it also has many positive health benefits
2024/12/electrons-orderly-moving_chaotic-quantum-systems_1m.jpg
12-19-2024
Electrons can follow neat paths, even in chaotic quantum systems
2024/12/submarine-life_astronaut-training_space-missions_1m.jpg
12-19-2024
Living in submarines can help astronauts prepare for future space missions
2024/12/morning-cofee-brew-brain-boosting-spices.jpg
12-19-2024
Your coffee is missing these five brain-boosting spices
2024/12/Brain-cells-space4.jpg
12-19-2024
Brain cells not only survive in space, they actually grow faster for unknown reasons
2024/12/Binary-star-black-hole.jpeg
12-19-2024
Binary star found near Milky Way's supermassive black hole surprises astronomers
2024/12/Mirror-life.jpg
12-19-2024
Creating mirror life forms could pose 'extraordinary dangers'
2024/12/Black-hole-nap.jpg
12-19-2024
Massive black hole is seen taking a 'nap' after eating too much
2024/12/Evolution-life.jpg
12-19-2024
Ferns evolving backward: A new look at the evolution of life
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved