Meditation reveals common altered states of consciousness

Yoga, mindfulness, meditation, breathwork, and other practices have surged in popularity due to their potential health benefits. While these practices often lead to positive and sometimes transformational effects, they can also induce altered states of consciousness.

Recent research by a team from Massachusetts General Hospital, part of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, sheds light on how common these altered states are.

The findings, published in the journal Mindfulness, reveal that such experiences are more prevalent than previously thought.

Meditation: Common yet complex experiences

Dr. Matthew D. Sacchet, the director of the Meditation Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, led the study.

“With more people engaging in mindfulness, meditation, and other contemplative practices, we anticipated that altered states and their effects might be common. Our international surveys confirmed that these experiences are widespread,” Sacchet explained.

The study surveyed 3,135 adults in the US and the UK. Surprisingly, 45% reported experiencing non-pharmacologically induced altered states of consciousness at least once in their lives.

This far exceeds the estimated 5% (US) to 15% (UK) of people who have practiced mindfulness.

Varied effects of altered states in meditation

Participants reported a range of experiences, including:

Derealization (feeling detached from the environment)

Unitive experiences (a sense of unity or “oneness”)

Ecstatic thrills

Vivid perceptions

Changes in perceived size

Bodily heat or electricity

Out-of-body experiences

Perception of non-physical lights

“Altered states were most often followed by positive and sometimes transformational effects on well-being. However, negative effects were also reported, with a small subset experiencing substantial suffering,” Sacchet noted.

The need for better support

Among those who experienced suffering, 13% reported moderate or greater suffering, and 1.1% claimed life-threatening suffering. Alarmingly, 63% of these individuals did not seek help.

“Rather than being extremely unusual and rare, our study found that altered states of consciousness are a common variant of normal human experience,” Sacchet said.

“Yet, those who experience negative outcomes often do not seek help, and clinicians are poorly prepared to support these experiences. This represents a public health issue, as some people struggle to integrate these experiences into their existing conceptions of self and reality,” he continued.

Meditation states research and care

The study highlights the need for further research to identify individual characteristics associated with experiencing altered states and the potential suffering that may follow.

“We should not dismiss meditation and other practices as inherently dangerous. Instead, we need to better understand and support meditators to fully realize the potential of these practices,” Sacchet emphasized

Similar to psychotherapy, pharmacology, and other therapeutic tools, it’s important to implement and support people engaging with these powerful practices effectively.

Sacchet also pointed out that ancient meditation manuals from wisdom traditions might help classify and manage altered states, saying, “These manuals could provide guidance on how to better manage difficult altered states. More research is clearly needed to explore this possibility.”

Clinical education and meditation teaching

Dr. Sacchet called for the development of clinical curricula on altered states of consciousness to better equip clinicians.

“Those who teach meditation should ensure that participants are aware of potential risks. Implementing safeguards will help ensure that these promising and powerful practices are taught and experienced safely,” he concluded.

This research highlights the complex nature and importance of altered states of consciousness experienced during meditation and similar practices. These states can have profound effects on individuals, often leading to significant positive changes in well-being.

However, they can also cause negative experiences for some, ranging from mild discomfort to substantial suffering. The findings emphasize the necessity for a balanced approach to these practices. It is essential to harness their potential benefits while being aware of and mitigating the associated risks.

The study calls for better support systems and education for both practitioners and clinicians. By understanding these altered states better, healthcare providers can offer appropriate guidance and support to those who experience difficulties.

The research advocates for the development of clinical curricula and safeguards in teaching meditation, ensuring that these powerful practices are approached with the necessary caution and understanding to maximize their benefits and minimize any harm.

The full study was published in the journal Mindfulness.

